The Super Bowl is one of the few times a year when viewers get to see A-list actors do advertisements. It is common to see big named actors on billboards and spots overseas, but here in America, not so much. Even when A-lister celebs show up in Super Bowl ads, there's usually something self-deprecating or tongue-in-cheek to it, like Chris Evans and John Krasinski doing their natural Boston accents as a gag. Another great example: actress Maisie Williams singing in Audi's 2020 Super Bowl commercial.

It's a brilliant spot idea: Maisie Williams and her Audi e-tron Sportback get stuck in Los Angeles' notoriously horrible traffic on a day when climate change has made it hotter than average. Rather than freak out or give in to road rage, Williams begins to sing the famous song from Frozen, "Let it Go." Her singing magically frees her and her electric car from the gridlock of the gas-guzzling hordes. As she speeds off, others (also in Audis) join in the chorus.

The ad works on multiple levels, encouraging viewers to switch to Audi as well as consider electric cars and let go of gas-powered vehicles. But it also has fans of Game of Thrones asking: "Wait, is Williams actually singing?"

It turns out, the answer is yes. Check it out:

According to the Audi press release, Williams recorded the song at the historic Abbey Road Studios in London. It's the first spot in a series and kicks off of a set of adverts that will all focus on the car brand's new focus on "sustainable premium mobility."

According to Adweek, Williams worked hard to nail Disney's signature tune for the advert. The executive creative director behind the spot, Rey Andrade, revealed she worked with a vocal coach from Day One and praised the final cut:

It’s not an easy song to sing, but she put in the work. The improvement was insane.

The full-length spot will air during the Super Bowl's fourth quarter. Shorter versions of Williams and her singing adventure are also expected to run "across multiple channels" as well as online.