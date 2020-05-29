Little Monsters have waited a long time for Lady Gaga to release a new album. That's why on Friday, May 29, fans dug deep into all of the lyrics on Chromatica after the record dropped at midnight. Now, fans are convinced Lady Gaga's "Fun Tonight" is about her ex Christian Carino — and that she may have thrown *major* shade with her powerful lyrics.

Gaga's "Fun Tonight" is an emotional ballad about mental health struggles she's faced and hits on the challenges that come with life in the public eye. While Gaga hasn't disclosed if the tune was influenced by anyone, fans quickly jumped to the speculation that it's, in part, about her broken engagement to Carino.

Gaga and Carino had a highly-publicized romance from February 2017 to February 2019. During their time together, the two were often photographed packing on the PDA at concerts like the Kings of Leon show in January 2017 and on romantic dates such as their cozy night at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood in March 2017. These often-photographed nights are possibly the reason fans believe Gaga's "Fun Tonight" lyrics reflect her relationship with Carino.

On the track, Gaga sings: "You love the paparazzi, love the fame / Even though you know it causes me pain / I feel like I'm in a prison hell / Stick my hands through the steel bars and yell / What happens now? / I'm not okay / And if I scream, you walk away / When I'm sad, you just wanna play / I've had enough, why do I stay?"

Here's what fans are saying about Gaga's "Fun Tonight" possibly being about Carino.

Gaga's deep "Fun Tonight" lyrics about her unnamed partner's obsession with fame seem to echo what a source told Us Weekly in March 2019 about the former couple's decision to split. The source claimed “Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their relationship," adding, "he was jealous" and "trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot."

Fans may never know for sure if the tune is actually about Carino unless Gaga decides to confirm it.