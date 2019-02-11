Kim Kardashian is a very busy gal — from her responsibilities of being the #girlboss she is, to having Kanye West as her husband, to being an incredible mom. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star fully and lovingly supports West. Given the renowned rapper's Grammy nomination in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category, is Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Grammys? The mom of soon-to-be four kids and her husband have a complicated history with the Grammys.

While it may not be a category you usually keep close tabs on throughout this star-studded night, the Producer of the Year recognition has been around for more than 40 years, according to Grammy.com. Past recipients include Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, and Pharrell Williams.

This year, West was nominated in the lineup alongside Boi-1da, Larry Klein, Linda Perry, and Pharrell Williams. His production work that earned him the nomination includes his own album Ye, Pusha T's Daytona, and Teyana Taylor's K.T.S.E..

Ahead of the Grammys, viewers were more invested in whether Kim K would join West at the Staples Center. Kardashian previously mentioned West's achievement when Grammy nominations were released back in December 2018, sending out a congratulatory tweet to her husband on his 69th Grammy nomination.

While Kylie Jenner was expected to appear at the ceremony alongside her nominated boyfriend Travis Scott, the attendance of the high-profile Kardashian and West was a bit more unpredictable. Kardashian didn't mention the Grammys while stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon days before the show. But, if there's one element of life you can trust, it's that the Kardashians are bound to embrace a touch of mystery.

Kardashian posted Instagram stories throughout Feb. 10 suggesting that she wouldn't make the show. Only hours before E!'s red carpet show began, Kim shared footage from one of West's Sunday Service music sessions. Red carpet prep takes a lot, so Kardashian showing clips of anything but a glam session was a little suspicious.

However, anyone up to date with their Kimye history probably wasn't expecting an appearance from the infamous duo. In past years, West skipped the awards ceremony despite being one of the most-nominated performers each time. The reasons for his no-shows vary, but they include him calling out the Grammys for their "irrelevance," having a busy schedule, and seemingly protesting a snub of his work. He was last at the ceremony in 2015, so he and Kardashian aren't the Grammy staples you may mistaken them to be.

They may or may not be keeping up with the stream of new winners from home, but Kardashian and West have enough on their plates that missing the Grammys definitely won't inspire too much FOMO. The couple are expecting their fourth child via surrogate, and although the baby reportedly isn't due until May, their other three kids must keep them busy. As legendary as another Kimye red carpet walk would be, now just wasn't the time for that magical moment.

Fingers crossed for some Instagram peeks into how the family is spending Grammys night!