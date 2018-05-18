True to form, 13 Reasons Why is already making viewers worry right after it premiered its second season. The series is officially back, but what about some of the standout characters that fans grew attached to in Season 1? After watching the first couple of episodes, fans might be worriedly asking: Is Justin in 13 Reasons Why Season 2? Justin Foley was a major part of Season 1, but he is nowhere to be found at the beginning of Season 2. He is not even mentioned in the first few episodes! So, are we ever going to see him? Don't worry, viewers find out what happened to Justin after his seriously scary cliffhanger in Season 1 soon enough.

Spoiler alert: This post will contain spoilers from the first three episodes of 13 Reasons Why Season 2, so read on at your own risk. The new season of 13 Reasons Why is pretty quick to update fans on what has happened with all of the show's main characters since Season 1 ended... save for one very notable exception. As all the main characters return to Liberty High following the aftermath of Hannah's suicide, Justin Foley is mysteriously the one student that we don't see or hear from at all. Despite the fact that he played a major role in the lives of Hannah, Jessica, Bryce, and all the other people at the center of the Bakers' trial against the school, Justin is not even mentioned in the first couple of episodes. Obviously, missing one of the main characters of the show for so long caused a bunch of 13 Reasons Why fans to get super worried:

We actually don't even hear about Justin Foley until towards the end of Episode 3, when Clay gets the idea to try to find him and Jessica reveals that he "might as well be" dead. But Jessica also unwittingly reveals that her ex is on Oakland, and Clay enlists Tony's help to track down the missing jock.

As fans recall, Justin was not in a great place where we left him at the end of Season 1. We found out that his mom's boyfriend abused him, and he finally stopped repressing with the fact that his one-time bestie Bryce raped his then-girlfriend Jessica. In the last moments of the first season, we saw Justin grab a gun and leave his abusive home. We did not know where he was going... until now.

After navigating homeless shelters, flophouses, and skate parks, Clay and Tony finally track down Justin at the very end of the third episode of Season 2. He is sitting on a street corner begging for change, but Clay convinces him to return home by claiming that Jessica still loves him. In fact, Clay is really trying to get Justin to come back so that he can corroborate Jessica's testimony about Bryce and help bolster the Bakers' case.

After Justin reveals that he cannot return to his house because of the money (and gun, although he doesn't tell Clay about that) that he stole from his mom's boyfriend, Clay agrees to hide Justin in his bedroom. But... we soon learn that Justin is bringing a lot more baggage with him than Clay probably suspects.

While Clay sleeps, we see Justin unpack the contents of his duffel bag, revealing that he still has that gun he took, as well as a new drug habit. The episode ends with Justin secretly smoking what looks to be heroin next to Clay's bedroom window.

Obviously, Justin's drug addiction is going to be a big deal as Season 2 continues. We will have to wait to see how it all plays out in the rest of the episodes.