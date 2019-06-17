Jacob Anderson played Grey Worm on Game of Thrones, and TBH he turned out to be one of my favorite characters. The 28-year old has been on the show since 2013 when he turned up in Season 3 as one of the Unsullied, and then eventually went on to become their bad*ss commander. But did you know that in addition to being an actor, Anderson is also an amazing singer-songwriter and rap artist? Yeah, me neither. But TBH, that totally makes him even hotter. Don't @ me, OK? It's just how I feel. So now I have to know: Is Jacob Anderson single? Or is he dating his former on-screen love interest Missandei, played by Nathalie Emmanuel? Or is he single?

GoT fans have long shipped the Missandei-Grey Worm partnership and loved watching the connection develop over the course of the show, until the pair finally revealed their feelings for each other and got ~together~ for the first time in Episode 2 of Season 7. Sadly, the on-screen pairing came to an unexpected end during the show's controversial final season, but are the two actors a thing IRL?

I mean, Anderson and Emmanuel just had so much chemistry during the show. Check out this video Anderson shared on Instagram on May 7 of the two of them singing and dancing on set to Ghost Town DJ’s song "My Boo."

Amazing, right? I stan so hard. But as it turns out, Anderson is not dating Emmanuel. And he's not single, either. See, Emmanuel is currently in a relationship with actor Alex Lanipekun, and Anderson is married, y'all! He's been hitched to wife Aisling Loftus since 2018, though the couple has been together for much longer. And judging from Anderson's Instagram posts, it looks like they are completely head-over-heels in love.

Check it out:

"I’ll never forget first setting eyes on my girlfriend… because it all seemed to happen in slow motion," Anderson told The Guardian back in 2016. "We’ve been together five years. She’s intelligent, sensitive and empathetic, and I’ve never met anybody who cares about people as much as she does. We never run out of things to talk about and our relationship has always felt very natural."

So yeah. Not single. And I have to admit, these two are pretty damn cute together:

Meanwhile, GoT may be over, but at least we still have Anderson — who performs under the name Raleigh Ritchie — and his music. His 2016 debut album, You’re a Man Now, Boy, reached number 32 on the UK albums chart. And the lead single from that album — "Stronger Than Ever" — reached No. 30 on the UK singles chart and No. 28 on the singles chart in Belgium.

Pretty impressive, right? And if you haven't seen the music video for his 2018 single "Time in a Tree," you should totally check it out ASAP, since Anderson not only stars in this beautiful piece of art, he also directed it.

Watch it here: