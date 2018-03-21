If you're an American Horror Story fan, by now you know that creator Ryan Murphy tends to cast from his frequently-used pool of actors. One of them, who has appeared on all seven installments of the horror anthology and is also set to star in the upcoming Rise, is franchise fan-fave Evan Peters. So, is Evan Peters in Season 8 of AHS? Let the spooky squeals commence, folks, because he's been confirmed as one of the show's leads.

In addition to Peters' return, fellow seven-seasoner Sarah Paulson will be starring in Season 8. Kathy Bates, who joined the cast in Season 3 but hasn't appeared in an installment since 2016's Roanoke, is also set for a return. “Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do,” Ryan Murphy confirmed to EW. “So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year.” Rejoice! AHS wouldn't be the same without Peters and his expertly creepy craft. There's no word on who the skilled actor will be playing in Season 8, but it's a pretty safe bet that whatever is to come won't be for the faint of heart. AHS has done a pretty stellar job of keeping things interesting season and season, and we're still reeling from Evan's terrifying performance — well, performances — in last year's Cult.

Evan has been acting since his childhood, appearing in shows like Phil of the Future and One Tree Hill before joining the acclaimed cast of AHS. He landed a starring role in the X-Men films as Quicksilver, so expect to see him on the big screen in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Peter's been loyal to member of the Ryan Murphy family from the first season of American Horror Story — he's also a part of the director/writer's next project, Pose, which will premiere in Summer 2018.

