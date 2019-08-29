We are on a break! Ed Sheeran turned heads and concerned fans when she announced at the final leg of his Divide tour that he was taking a break from performing. In response, people and media outlets were asking, "Is Ed Sheeran retiring from music?" He just responded to talk that he is on his Instagram story.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Sheeran gave the final performance of his Divide world tour. The tour started in Italy in 2017 and has been touring consistently ever since, and along the way it became the highest-grossing tour of all time. Yup, he officially beat U2's record, becoming the tour to beat in the music industry.

During that performance, Sheeran reportedly told the crowd he had just learned about the record-breaking facts before the show started, making that final performance a special one. He also reportedly told the crowd that he would be taking a break from performing following the tour.

"As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," he reportedly told the crowd. "There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months."

It's hard to blame Sheeran for wanting to take a step back from music for a bit. In the span of two years, he has released two albums and has spent a lot of his time on tour. The man just got married (and even made a song about a couple needing to spend more time together on his No. 6 Collaborations Project album), so it's easy to understand why he'd want to take a break. Let him enjoy his newlywed bliss, but don't think it's a retirement!

Sheeran responded to talk that his 18-month break is actually a retirement on his Instagram story on Aug. 28.

Instagram/Ed Sheeran

"I'm not bloody retiring either, press are being over dramatic," he said in on his story. "I'm having 18 months off to make another album and hang out with my cats." Yeah! He just wants to pet his cats! And I'm sure spend time with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Don't worry, y'all. Sheeran also made note in that Instagram story that he will be making new music while on that break. He's just going to be out of the public eye for a while.

Sheeran posted on Instagram to commemorate the finale of the Divide tour and share in its success with the tour's crew.

"9 million people, 893 days, 46 countries, 175 cities, 260 shows, 268 touring crew, 193265 miles traveled, 2 broken arms, 3 marriages, 4 babies," he wrote. "What a wild ride this Divide tour has been. The whole process of writing the album starting in 2015, then recording it in 2016, promoting it, setting out on the road to play it for all of you guys. It’s so weird to put it to bed and move on."

The post continued to thank everyone who worked on the tour, then he closed it out saying, "Thank you for all of your hard work and constant friendship. The Divide tour - 2017 -2019. Officially the biggest tour of all time, so weird to say that, and we survived it!"

Survived, you did! Now go take a well-deserved break. All of you. Seriously, please sleep.