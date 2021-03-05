YouTuber David Dobrik is giving Instagram a run for its money with a photo app inspired by an old-school disposable camera. Considering the invite-only beta app has skyrocketed in popularity seemingly overnight and already boasts fans like Gigi Hadid and Tana Mongeau, you probably want to get it on your phone ASAP. If you've been checking Google Play for the new app, you've likely come up empty. Unfortunately Dispo is not available on Android as of publication on March 5, but here's what you should know about the possibility of the app coming to Android phones.

The ascent of Dispo, which is meant to mimic a disposable camera and was previously known as David's Disposables, was swift and steep. Investors took note of the buzz around the app in its early days and it raised $20 million in funding after an invite-only test version of Dispo was launched in early February 2021, according to Axios, which led to an overwhelming number of downloads.

A beta version of Dispo became the fourth most downloaded app on the AppStore on Feb. 23, and it's currently available to download in the App Store for all iPhone users (but you need an invite to actually use the app — more on that later). Unfortunately, Dispo is not on Google Play as of March 5, which means Android users are out of luck for the time being. Dispo did not immediately respond to an Elite Daily email inquiring whether it plans to open the platform to Android users, but the company did respond to a comment on its Instagram on March 1 asking for an Android app, saying, "We're working on it." So, it could just be a matter of time.

For people who've grown tired with the glossy, highly-edited, and curated feeds of Instagram, Dispo's emphasis on living in the moment and returning to the roots of sharing pictures. Unlike Instagram's numerous editing and filtering capabilities, Dobrik's app keeps things simple and by attempting to replicate a disposable camera you'd use during a night out with friends. The app is the opposite of "instant" — you even have to wait until the next morning for the pictures to develop.

"When I used to go to parties with my friends, they would have disposable cameras all throughout the house, and they’d urge people to take pictures throughout the night," Dobrik told The New York Times in a Feb. 25 interview about the inspiration behind the app. "In the morning, they’d collect all the cameras and look back at the footage and be like, 'What happened last night?'"

If you have the app, you'll need an invite to get started. You can then create a username and upload a profile picture, but if you don't have an invitation, you'll get a note that you've been placed on the waitlist. Elite Daily reached to Dispo about whether they'll make the app fully public, but did not hear back at the time of publication. You can also DM Dispo or hit them up on TikTok, as they will be giving away free invites.

If you already have an invite and are ready to start capturing some unforgettable moments, open the app and take a roll of photos. Similar to a real disposable camera, other people can also take pictures on their Dispo app to add to your "roll." You won't be able to see the results until you get a notification that they're "developed" and ready to be viewed the next day at 9 a.m.

This retro approach extends to Dispo's viewfinder, which mimics that of an actual disposable camera. Other than a small aperture, a front and back-facing camera, and flash, you're on your own for shooting pictures.

While you can download any of the images and share them on another social media app, Dispo encourages users to share the rolls on its platform as they are. You'll have your own library and profile where you can post private or private rolls of photos as well as collaborations with other users, but Dispo users don't have an actual feed, which takes the pressure off of curating a certain image. There's also no editing or captions on the app, leading to an experience that feels candid and genuine.

Only time will tell whether the "anti-Instagram" continues its growth and launches a version for Android users, but it's safe to say the app's back to basics approach is resonating with current users and making waves in the world of social media.