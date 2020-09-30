Demi Lovato is passing the time following her split from Max Ehrich in the most creative way possible. Days after news broke that Lovato and Ehrich called off their engagement, the singer dropped a surprise new song and the lyrics are super powerful. Of course, fans are wondering: Is Demi Lovato's "Still Have Me" about Max Ehrich? While there seems to be some reference to a breakup on the track, the lyrics dig deeper into a story of self-love.

Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement on July 23, but by Sept. 24, Us Weekly reported their "relationship has ended." In the days following their split, Ehrich claimed he found out about their breakup online, writing on Instagram: “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid."

Though Lovato didn't respond to the claims or publicly address her split, she announced on Tuesday, Sept. 29, that she was planning to release a new single. "Music is always there for me," she wrote on Instagram. "Song in the am."

Once Lovato dropped the track on Sept. 30, fans dug into the lyrics and what they found was nothing short of inspiring. The chorus seems to be reflective of Lovato's work on loving herself and how she is finding power in depending on herself in trying times.

"I don't have much but at least I still have me," she sings. "And that's all I need / So take my faith but at least I still believe / And that's all I need / I don't have much but at least I still have me."

The intro, however, could have a double meaning when Lovato sings: "I'm a mess and I'm still broken / But I'm finding my way back / And it feels like someone's stolen / All the light I ever had."

The "someone" who stole her light could easily be a nod to Ehrich, as well as a few references to choosing to be alone, but it seems like the song in general is more of an anthem about self-love and perseverance.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Scroll down to read the full lyrics to Lovato's new jam "Still Have Me."

Intro:

I'm a mess and I'm still broken

But I'm finding my way back

And it feels like someone's stolen

All the light I ever had

Pre-Chorus:

Like the world disappeared

And I'm laying right here

While the silence is piercing

And it hurts to breathe

Chorus:

I don't have much but at least I still have me

And that's all I need

So take my faith but at least I still believe

And that's all I need

I don't have much but at least I still have me

Verse 2:

Everything around me shattered

All the highs are now just low

But it doesn't even matter

Cause I'd rather be alone

Pre-Chorus:

All my love disappeared

And I'm laying right here

While the silence is piercing

And it hurts to breathe

Chorus:

I don't have much but at least I still have me

And that's all I need

So take my faith but at least I still believe

And that's all I need

I don't have much but at least I still have me