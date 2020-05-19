Have you seen Hollywood yet? Or The Politician? If you haven't seen either, do yourself a favor and long onto Netflix pronto to watch both. After watching, you may be wondering if the actor who plays Jack Castello in Hollywood and River Barkley in The Politician, David Corenswet, is single. Luckily for you, I've done some deep (way too deep) investigating and have concluded that he's most likely single. Elite Daily reached out to Corenswet's reps for confirmation and did not hear back in time for publication.

The first sign that Corenswet is single is that he's made no public statements regarding his own relationship status. To be fair, he's fairly new the Hollywood heartthrob scene and hasn't done a ton of interviews. But the few he has done tend to revolve almost entirely on his professional life with no mention of his personal life.

Of course, not mentioning he has a significant other in interviews doesn't necessarily mean he's single. He could just be a professional guy who wants to keep his personal life separate from his acting career. Fair.

But now let me take you to Exhibit B: His Instagram profile. I stalked Corenswet's profile all the way back to his first post, a picture of himself and a friend walking on the tarmac at Virginia Beach Airport alongside the caption, Hangar 27, posted on June 22, 2016. Not one of the pictures posted by Corenswet include any sort of possible romantic partner. There were a few false alarms, like this picture that turned out to just be of him and his sister (caption reads, "Sister killin' the pajama game):

Or this one, also with his sister (caption reads, "SISTAAAAA I MISSED HERRRR#unnecessaryslantrhyme"):

Once again, just his sister (this time the caption simply reads, "Sista."):

But yeah. Pretty much every other photo on his profile is of:

Cute dogs.

Himself alone.

Himself hanging with co-stars from either Hollywood or The Politician.

Himself with other family members.

Promo for acting projects he's working on.

But hey! The juiciest gossip usually lies in the tagged photos, right? Right. So I also stalked his tagged photos to see if there was any sign of a potential romantic partner and, um, no. Nothing there, either. Just a lot of cute BFF shots of Corenswet and his The Politician co-star, Ben Platt.

Needless to say, my research is not totally conclusive. Corenswet could have a partner on the major DL. But there's no public relationship to speak of as far as I can tell.