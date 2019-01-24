Is he single or not? That was certainly one of the undeniable questions on the mind of viewers who watched the hit biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody and automatically became intrigued with the film's supporting blonde beauty. So, we're all wondering, is Ben Hardy single? And for those who have found themselves smitten with the English born actor, they're in luck. Hardy recently got out of a longtime relationship and is reportedly looking for love and has an active profile set up on a popular dating app.

Born in the South West England county of Dorset, Hardy began his acting career in theatre before transitioning to a role in television on the long-running BBC soap opera series, EastEnders. He later decided to pursue a career in America where he made his film debut in the superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse as the character Archangel. He went on to be cast in other projects, including the drama film Only the Brave where he starred opposite Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges. In 2018 his career really took off after he was cast as the lead role in the BBC adaptation of the novel The Woman in White and as Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody, a role that garnered him a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards.

But with all of his newfound success came some personal setbacks as it was discovered that he and longtime girlfriend Katriona Perret had split after a reported nine years together. In a 2018 report by MSN, it was revealed that the 28-year-old actor had turned to the popular dating app Bumble to find a new love to call his own. A source told The Sun that "Ben had been with Katriona for almost a decade so coming out of that relationship has been difficult" and "he is getting back out there and has downloaded Bumble to meet new people." Elite Daily reached out to Hardy's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The anonymous source also added that Hardy could "have his pick of glamorous women" but he doesn't flaunt his Hollywood status on his profile to attract potential dates. (What would that bio even entail? "Hey, I'm Ben Hardy — that dude from Bohemian Rhapsody. Swipe right, please.")

And if Hardy's romantic life isn't exactly looking up for the time being, at least his career is. Hardy is set to present at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the end of January and is also attached to later star in the Michael Bay-directed thriller 6 Underground which centers around six billionaires who fake their own deaths in order to take down notorious criminals.

Whether or not Hardy's Bumble browsing has been successful has yet to be seen as his official Instagram account shows no hints of a newfound relationship, though old photos of his ex-love Katriona still remain. And even if his romantic life doesn't take off, the young actor still has much to look forward to in the years ahead as his career and personal life continue to develop.