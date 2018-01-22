Is Aziz Ansari At The 2018 SAG Awards? He Didn't Show Up To The Red Carpet

There are a lot of elephants in the room in Hollywood. Perhaps slightly less of them than there once were, but though some of the worst offenders may be gone, the #MeToo movement and the push for real gender equality has exposed some new names, many of which have been or are currently nominated for awards this season. That includes Aziz Ansari, who is nominated for a SAG Award this evening. Is Aziz Ansari at the SAG Awards red carpet? Did he put on a brave face and walk, knowing what questions he might face?

Would you? Maybe you would, but he didn't. The allegations of sexual misconduct against Ansari broke after the Golden Globes, on Jan. 13, 2018. Elite Daily has reached out for comment on the reported claims.

The website babe.net published a story from an anonymous 23-year-old woman. Under the pseudonym "Grace," she recounted a date with Ansari. They had consensual sex, but in her recounting, it was "by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had." In other words, Grace only consented because she felt it was easier to give in and get it over with.

After this story broke, Ansari responded to babe.net with the following statement, via his rep:

In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual. The next day, I got a text from her saying that although "it may have seemed okay," upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.

Up until this story broke, Ansari was having a very good year, especially award wise. His show, Master of None, now in its second season on Netflix, made history both at the Emmys and at the Golden Globes. At the Emmys, Lena Waithe was the first black woman to receive a nomination for Best Writing for a Comedy Series and the first to also win, along with Ansari, for an episode based on her own experience coming out to her family in "Thanksgiving." At the Golden Globes, Ansari was the winner and the first Asian American actor to take home a Golden Globe for Best Leading Performance in a TV Comedy.

His run wasn't over then either. He was nominated for a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series back on Jan. 11, though he lost to Ted Danson for The Good Place.

Tonight at the SAG Awards, he is nominated once again for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, alongside other talent such as Anthony Anderson in ABC's Black-ish, Larry David in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm reboot, Sean Hayes in NBC's Will & Grace reboot, William H. Macy in Showtime's Shameless, and Marc Maron in Netflix's GLOW. While Ansari is coming in on a semi-streak, the odds do not see him taking home the win tonight. (Gold Derby, for instance, insists that Sean Hayes will take home the win, as he did for the same role for several years running during the show's original broadcast years.)

Either way, Ansari decided to stay off the red carpet, at least for this year's ceremony.