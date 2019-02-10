The year 2018 was a pretty big year for Ariana Grande. The 25-year-old singer released her album Sweetener which produced a whole bunch of hits including “No Tears Left To Cry” and “God is a Woman.” Given what a great year Grande had musically, it makes sense that fans would want to see her at the Grammys. So, is Ariana Grande at the 2019 Grammys? Sadly, she didn't make it to the festivities this year.

Grande is nominated for two Grammys this year: one for Best Pop Vocal Album (Sweetener) and another for Best Pop Solo Performance (“God is a Woman”). Grande actually won her first Grammy tonight for Best Vocal Pop Album, so this is a huge moment for her and it's unfortunate that she's not in attendance. But there's a good reason; Grande and the producers of the Grammys actually had some awkward exchanges in the days leading up to the show. According to Variety, Grande was slated to perform, but bowed out at the last minute because the producers wouldn't let her perform a song of her choosing. In this particular instance, Grande really wanted to perform "7 Rings" but was reportedly told that she couldn't unless it was part of a medley of songs. To add to that, Grande was reportedly told that Grammys producers would choose the other songs in her medley. Clearly Grande wasn't having any of that.

Grande even opened up about it on Twitter:

An insider for Variety revealed that Grande felt "insulted" that Grammys producers would approach her in such a way, so she decided to skip the awards ceremony altogether. Yikes!

In total, Grande has received six Grammy nominations. In addition to the nominations she received this year for Sweetener and God is a Woman, Grande earned two nominations in 2016: one for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Dangerous Woman” and another for Best Pop Vocal Album for Dangerous Woman. In 2014, she was nominated for Best Duo/Group Performance for “Bang Bang” and Best Pop Vocal Album for My Everything. All in all, Grande is no stranger to the Grammys, but she hasn't always been in attendance for the ceremony.

Grande actually skipped out on the Grammys the past few years even though she’s been nominated. Actually, the last time Grande was at the Grammys was in 2016. So, the fact that she isn't in attendance isn't terribly surprising, but the reasons behind her absence definitely are.

Either way, her fans are behind her 100 percent. No matter what happens at the Grammys tonight, Grande is still a winner as far as her fans are concerned. Here’s what some of them are saying on Twitter right now:

Needless to say, Grande's fans are really proud of her for winning her very first Grammy and for standing up for what she believes in. She basically showed everyone that nobody, not even Grammys producers, mess with her creative expression. That's actually a great lesson for every creative person to learn, so props to Grande for setting a strong example.