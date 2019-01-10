If you ask me, one of the hardest parts about booking a major vacation is fronting the money for it. Travel deposits aren't exactly cheap, and they could easily act as a deterrent from scheduling a trip. I mean, let's face it: Who actually has all of their money saved up while they're booking a vacay? I certainly don't. Thankfully, one travel company is making it easier to book now and travel later. More specifically, Intrepid Travel's $1 deposit trip deals make it possible to book a vacation for less money than you'd spend on a cup of coffee. In other words, get your spare change together and start planning your dream getaway.

If you have four quarters in your pocket, you could easily secure the vacation of your dreams — but you should probably deposit that change into your bank account, first. Once you have $1 ready to go, start following Intrepid's instructions on how to book a trip with the company. The first thing you'll need to do is decide when and where you're going to travel — so get your calendar out. Between over 100 countries to choose from and a flexible travel window, deciding on the right vacation might take a while.

Courtesy of Intrepid

For those of you hoping to partake in the $1 deposit trips, let's start with Intrepid's travel window. According to the company, you must book your trip before Feb. 15, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. PT in order to score the deal. Before booking your trip, you'll have to choose an adventure that departs between Jan. 3, 2019 and Dec. 14, 2019. In other words, you won't have too much time to choose your trip — but you will have a while to pay for it, depending on which month you choose to travel in.

What's the catch, though? Sure, a $1 deposit might seem too good to be true — but it actually isn't. Believe it or not, the full price of your trip won't be due until 56 days prior to departure. When you think about it, that's a pretty awesome deal. However, there are some caveats. According to Intrepid, those of you who book a trip within 56 days of departure must pay the entire fee immediately (understandable). For more details about payments, feel free to check out the Intrepid's Terms & Conditions.

Now, you're probably wondering what kind of destinations are included in Intrepid's $1 deposit trips. According to the company's website, there are a ton of options to choose from (over 1,000 trips and 100 countries, to be exact). For instance, you can embark on the Northern Lights Escape in Iceland for $1,249, or the Best of Italy trip for $3,405. To explore more getaways, start scanning Intrepid's webpage and choose your favorite group adventure.

There is one thing that you should keep in mind: Flight deals aren't included in the total trip price, so you'll need to book those on your own. If you need assistance, Intrepid offers a live chat on its website that'll help guide you through the process.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a dollar, book your trip, and start planning.