There's a new feature on Instagram that'll have you nostalgic for all your treasured memories. Instagram's new Stories Map and calendar organizes all the Stories you've shared in the past few years by date and location, so you can look at your moments interactively. If you're ready to head down memory lane, here's how you can check out your past Stories, with a twist.

Instagram unveiled the Stories Map to celebrate the company's 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The new feature rolled out on Tuesday, and it displays all the Stories you've shared in the last three years. You'll be able to see your Stories in either a private map, which organizes your Stories by its tagged location, or a calendar, which organizes your Stories by the date it was created. After checking out your throwback moments on the map or calendar, you can choose to share, download, or save the stories to your highlights.

If you'd like to try out Stories Map, just head to your Stories Archive, which you can find by going to your profile, tapping the the three horizontal lines in the top right corner, selecting "Archive," and then choose "Stories Archive." From there, you can select the calendar icon or the places icons, which is to the right of the calendar icon. Depending on which option you choose, you'll see your calendar or private map. When you're in the map, you can tap on a city to relive Stories from a certain vacation. (If you've taken a lot of Stories in a certain city, beware to tap through a very long Story when you tap on it.) If you can't remember where a Story was taken, you can take a look at the calendar, which looks like a wall calendar, and the dates with Stories will be marked with circles. So, you can go to any date with a circle and check out past Stories.

Courtesy of Instagram

It's definitely an upgrade from the OG Archive, which is just a chronological list of your Stories. If you like the old Archive, it's still available, but if you're digging the new Stories Map, you're in luck, because it's a new permanent feature.

Instagram also shared some other updates to celebrate 10 years of giving you a reason to scroll mindlessly at 3 a.m. The company is testing a new Messenger experience in your DMs, with fun colors and effects, and later this year, Instagram will test a new shopping feature in Reels. Finally, the company has a special surprise in the app for users on Tuesday, so make sure to keep an eye out for something out of the ordinary the next time you're on IG. With plenty of new updates to try out, get ready for an improved Instagram experience.