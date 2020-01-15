There is no better way to ring in a new season of Insecure than with a freestyle in the mirror, and Issa Rae's bars tease what fans can expect from the long-awaited fourth season of Insecure. And more importantly than that... the clip also reveals when fans can expect it. That's right — the Insecure Season 4 teaser and release date are officially here, and fans will only have to wait a couple months to jump back into the beloved HBO series.

Insecure fans have been hungry for any news about the show's mysterious fourth season for over a year now, so of course, the entire fandom rejoiced when HBO and Issa Rae surprise-dropped the Season 4 teaser on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Unlike most other scripted series, Insecure has not had a steady release schedule: the series debuted in October 2016, followed by Season 2 premiering the summer of 2017, and then Season 3 airing in the fall of 2018. Because of that, nobody had a clear idea on when Season 4 might drop, but now fans have an official date to mark on their calendars: April 12.

The newly released teaser does not reveal any new footage from the upcoming season, but it does seem to reveal where Issa's character will be at. The 30-second clip shows Issa rapping with her reflections in a trifold mirror as she tries on new outfits.

HBO on YouTube

The clip seems to pick up where the Season 3 finale left off. After stressing about her love life and her job all season long, the most recent episode concluded with Issa moving on from both Lawrence and Nathan as she set her sights on landing a new job and launching the block party she had planned.

All of the professional clothes Issa tries on in the teaser seem to imply that she's either on the job hunt or may have just been hired at a new nonprofit, and she also mentions that she's "having a mixer" in the rap, which could mean that she was finally able to get her block party off the ground. Most importantly, though, Issa is clearly in a super confident and optimistic place, not worried about the bullsh*t or haters, as she says, so all that Nathan drama is hopefully a thing of the past.

Fans can watch Issa level up for themselves when Insecure Season 4 premieres on HBO on April 12.