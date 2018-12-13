The holiday season is in full swing, and there's a good chance you've been invited to an "ugly" Christmas sweater party or two. If that's the case, you're probably on the lookout for festive sweaters to rock at your upcoming gatherings. Instead of settling for a classic sweatshirt or a button-down with bells, why wear something covered in pancakes? I'm not kidding: IHOP's Holiday PancakeWear clothing line features Christmas sweaters covered in your favorite breakfast dish, so it's time to order up.

That's right: IHOP's recently unveiled its PancakeWear clothing line, and it showcases holiday apparel that'll add a little sweetness to the winter parties you've been invited to. Not only does the collection feature two specific Christmas sweaters, but it also includes pancake-themed sweatshirts, onesies (!!!), socks, and more. Let's not get too distracted, though. If you still need to zero in on a sweater, I'll get into detail about IHOP's holiday options.

Whether you're hoping to show off your stacks or make a straightforward "pancake" statement, IHOP has you covered. But before you take a look at the products below, I'd suggest eating a snack. Why? Because if you're anything like me, the pancakes featured on the apparel will make you hungry.

Pancakes Christmas Sweater IHOP IHOP's Pancakes Christmas Sweater is the perfect option for someone looking for a wintry getup that features sweet stacks of their go-to breakfast dish. The entire design features warm, fluffy pancakes falling from a blue sky amongst light teal snowflakes. Whether you're hoping to wear it to your holiday party or lounge around the house, it's a cozy-and-cute getup that you'll fall in love with. You can buy it on IHOP's website for $65.

Coffee Mug Christmas Sweater IHOP Both coffee and hot cocoa enthusiasts will be able to enjoy IHOP's Coffee Mug Christmas Sweater. It's perfect for anyone hoping to proclaim their love for warm holiday beverages, because an IHOP mug is the only design featured on it. Sure, there are no snowflakes included, but that means you can break this sweater out whenever you want — not just in December. You can buy it on IHOP's website for $65.

Pancake Sweatshirts IHOP If you're looking for a straightforward look that showcases your infinite love for pancakes, then IHOP's Pancake Sweatshirts are the best options for you. Sure, they don't boast any holiday designs or sweet stacks, but the repeated "pancakes" message will help you make a statement. You can buy the sweater in red, black, or blue — so take your pick. To order these, you can buy them for $35 each on IHOP's website.