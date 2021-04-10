If You're A Weirdo, You'll Freakin' Love These 41 Clever Things On Amazon

Being normal is overrated — and who defines what "normal" is, anyway? If you ask me, being a weirdo is where it's at. Not only does it give you the freedom to express yourself, but you can deck out your home with tons of weird Amazon products without caring what people think. (And IMHO, you should never care what people think.) The trick, however, is to find stuff that's just as clever as it is fun — that's where Amazon comes in.

The sky is the limit when it comes to all the shockingly clever — yet delightfully weird — products that you can find on Amazon. With that in mind, make sure you check out the lobster claw oven mitts on this list. They're made from heat-resistant silicone that helps protect your hands from hot cookware, and you can even use them in your next impromptu lobster impression. And if that isn't enough, there's also an egg separator shaped like a cute frog, a toasty burrito-style blanket, and even a night light shaped like a mushroom.

But why waste time searching for these weird, yet clever Amazon products yourself? Keep scrolling for some of my weirdest favorites — and definitely check out that mushroom night light.

1. The Facial Cooling Sticks That Double As Wine Chillers Floraison Unbreakable Stainless Steel Cooling Beauty Facial Sticks $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep these facial cooling sticks in your refrigerator or freezer, and they'll always be ready to help calm unwanted puffiness within your complexion. They can also help chill a glass of wine if you're running out of ice cubes, and each one is made from stainless steel — not plastic.

2. A Silicone Egg Separator That's Shaped Like A Frog Peleg Design Egg Separator $1 | Amazon See On Amazon Since this cute egg separator is made from nonstick silicone, it easily rinses clean under running water. Using it to separate yolks from whites is an easy way to keep your hands clean; it's even small enough that you shouldn't have any problem finding somewhere to keep it.

3. This Wine Stopper That Looks Like A Pickle Hawwwy Pickle Wine Stopper $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Who doesn't love a good pickle? This wine stopper not only looks like your favorite crunchy snack, but it's also made from food-safe silicone that creates an airtight and watertight seal. Plus, it works great as a conversation starter when you have guests over.

4. A Miniature Vacuum For Tiny Desktop Messes MECO Desktop Vacuum $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Busting out your big floor vacuum is overkill when it comes to dust and crumbs on your desk — so use this miniature vacuum instead. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to three hours, and it's so powerful that it can even suction away crumbs from underneath your keyboard.

5. The Toothbrush Holder That Also Dispenses Toothpaste Fufengz Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Need somewhere to keep your toothbrushes? Mount this holder to a bathroom wall using the included adhesive — no drilling necessary. It keeps your bristles safe from dust, and it even features a built-in toothpaste dispenser so that you don't overdress your toothbrush.

6. A Towel Mask That Can Help Open Your Pores ProCIV Reusable Face Towel Mask $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With this towel mask, you've got options: Use it as a hot compress to help open your pores, or wear it cold as a way to help reduce unwanted puffiness. It's made from soft, reusable fabric — and one reviewer even raved that it "fit perfectly in my facial steamer, and felt like heaven on my skin."

7. These Pizza Socks That Look Absolutely Delicious Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks (4-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a cotton blend with a hint of elastane for stretch, these pizza socks are a subtle way to add a little fun to your work clothes. Each order comes with four pairs of socks, in various flavors: pepperoni, Italian, Hawaiian, and more.

8. A Blanket That Looks Like A Toasty Burrito Wrap CASOFU Burritos Blanket $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever wish you could wrap yourself up into a toasty burrito? Now you can with this blanket. It's made rom soft, cozy fleece that keeps you warm while you relax on the couch — and reviewers raved about how the print really does look like a burrito tortilla.

9. The Cocktail Glass That Comes With A Protective Silicone Sleeve W&P Porter Wine Cocktail Glass w/Protective Silicone Sleeve $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this cocktail glass come with a protective silicone sleeve, but the sleeve also helps insulate your drinks from your hands. Plus, each one comes with a splash-proof lid so that you can sip outside without having to worry about spills.

10. A Pair Of Oven Mitts That Look Like Lobster Claws Valentoria Store Lobster Claws Pot Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Cloth oven mitts only insulate your hands so much, whereas these lobster mitts are made from heat-resistant silicone that can handle temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also use them to help open stubborn jars — and many reviewers wrote about how cute they are.

11. This Night Light That Illuminates Your Toilet ToiLight Toilet Night Light $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't blind yourself with that bright overhead bathroom light — just use this night light to help guide your way to the toilet at night. The flexible arm is designed to hook onto nearly any toilet, while the built-in motion sensor helps preserve the batteries.

12. A Flexible Ice Tray That Won't Spill In Your Freezer WETONG Ice Cube Mold $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Since this ice tray comes with its own lid, you don't have to worry about it spilling in your freezer — and you can even stack other items on top of it. Plus, it's made from flexible silicone that allows you to easily pop your frozen cubes out.

13. The Color-Changing Night Light With A Dusk-To-Dawn Sensor AUSAYE LED Mushroom Night Light $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With seven different LED colors to choose from, this mushroom night light is a fun way to help yourself navigate through the dark. The dusk-to-dawn sensor prevents it from turning on when there's light in the room — and the space-saving design won't block the second outlet on your wall.

14. A Gel That Cleans Away Dust & Dirt From Tight Spaces TICARVE Cleaning Gel $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got dusty air vents or dirt in your camera lens, this gel can help get them looking almost clean as new. It's perfect for tight spaces, and you can use it over and over until the color turns dark. Plus, it's also biodegradable once disposed.

15. This Miniature Diffuser That Doubles As A Humidifier Highpot Decorative Light Humidifier $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a diffuser that doesn't take up a ton of space? This one is not only compact, but the lightbulb design gives it a unique touch. There are seven different LED colors to choose from when setting the mood — and it even doubles as a small cool mist humidifier in dry rooms.

16. A Shower Head That Changes The Color Of Your Water Milky House LED Shower Head $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your everyday boring shower into a party with this LED shower head. Choose from seven different LED colors, including red, yellow, pink, and more. There are no batteries required; water pressure is the only power it needs.

17. The Butter Spreader That's The "Best Thing Since Sliced Bread" Simple preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With slots running along the blade, this butter knife helps you curl your cold sticks of butter into easily-spreadable portions. Plus, it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel — not plastic. One reviewer even wrote that it's the "best thing since sliced bread."

18. A Set Of Silicone Kitchen Utensils That Stand On Their Own CENTERVS Utensils Set (6-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this set of utensils less than $30, but each one is made with nonstick silicone that's heat resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit. The human-shaped handles stand on their own — but they're also flexible and easy to grasp, which makes them just as fun as they are functional.

19. This Fork That Attaches To Your Condiment Jars Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Add this fork to your pickle jar, and you won't have to dirty up one of your utensils the next time you want a snack. It wraps around jars using a secure elastic band, while the caddy collects any drips so that your refrigerator shelves stay clean.

20. A Gadget That Helps You Core & Fill Bananas Banana Loca Core & Fill A Banana $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a fun way to switch up desserts, search no further than this banana corer. This handy gadget lets you fill bananas with yogurt, Nutella, honey, peanut butter — all while it's still in the peel. The best part? It creates hardly any mess.

21. The Manual Tool That Peels Apples Your For You Cambom Manual Apple Peeler Slicer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Peeling apples is tedious at best — so let this peeler do the work for you. Simply crank the handle, and the peeling blade will quickly shave away the skin so that your apples are ready for pies, cakes, and more. Plus, the blades are made from stainless steel.

22. A Pair Of Scissors Made Specifically For Slicing Up Pizza Dreamfarm Scizza Pizza Cutter $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Rolling pizza cutters leave you with uneven portions if you aren't careful, whereas these scissors let you cut the exact slice you want. The blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and the sheath on the bottom helps protect your nonstick pans from scratches.

23. This Kit That Helps You Grow Organic Mushrooms Back to the Roots Organic Mini Mushroom Grow Kit $13 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter what time of year it is — you can still grow your own mushrooms using this kit. The mushrooms are 100% organic as well as non-GMO. Each box comes with supplies to grow about eight servings of mushrooms, and your first crop should be ready within about 10 days.

24. A Fake Rock For Hiding Spare Keys Outside RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't get locked out of your house just because you forgot your key — use this fake rock to hide a spare nearby. It looks just like a regular rock, and if you place it with shrubs and other greenery it's almost impossible to notice.

25. This Migraine Hat That Soothes Headaches REVIX Headache Hat for Migraine Relief $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Combat migraines with this cold compression therapy hat. To use, simply store in the freezer and when ready, wrap the band around your head and secure it via velcro. "I love the snug fit how it keeps the light out when I’m suffering from a migraine. No more ice bags or frozen vegetables bags sliding off my head. It definitely helps constrict the blood vessels during my migraines. Great product!"

26. These Light Bulbs Filled With Himalayan Pink Salt Elvissmart Himalayan Light Bulb (4-Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon When you've finally come home after a long day, allow these Himalayan pink salt light bulbs to cast soothing amber light to help you relax. Not only are they made to fit into any light fixture, but each one is also dimmable.

27. This Big Sand-Proof Blanket For The Beach ISOPHO Sand Proof Beach Blanket $22 | Amazon See On Amazon I bought this compact travel blanket last year for weekend trips to the beach, but I've also found myself using it at parks, or even on hikes. It's large enough to fit three people comfortably, and the sand-proof design makes it easy to shake off dirt and other debris.

28. A Toaster That's Made For Baking Delicious Grilled Cheese Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Toaster $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike regular toasters, this one is made with extra-wide slots so that you can fit an entire grilled cheese sandwich inside. The toasting dial on the side lets you adjust how brown the bread comes out, while the cool-touch handles help keep your hands safe from burns.

29. This Dispenser For Making Fresh Whipped Cream By Hand Miecux Whipping Cream Dispenser $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Pour cream into this dispenser, then pump the handle about 20 times to create delicious, frothy whipped cream. You can also use it to froth milk, and the canister is large enough to make enough for about three cups of coffee per session.

30. A Magnetic Key Holder Shaped Like A Puffy Cloud TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder $8 | Amazon See On Amazon With three powerful magnets built into the back, this cloud-shaped key holder can latch onto everything from clunky lanyards to scissors. The adhesive backing makes for easy installation — and one reviewer even wrote about how it "holds so much weight."

31. The Gloves That Help You Dig Around In Your Garden AIRMARCH Garden Gloves $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever wish you could just dig your hands straight into your garden dirt? Not only do the claw tips on these gloves allow you to do just that, but they're also waterproof — just in case it's a little muddy outside. One size is made to fit most hands.

32. A Sleeve That Insulates Your To-Go Coffee Cup GoCuff Reusable Coffee Cup Insulator Sleeve with Handle $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you prefer drinking Starbucks or Dunkin, this sleeve can help insulate your coffee and give you a handle to grasp. The high-density neoprene helps keep your hands protected from hot coffee burns — and you have the choice of more than 40 fun prints.

33. This Sweatshirt With A Pocket For Your Pet Jomago Pet Carrying Sweatshirt $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The pocket on this sweatshirt is the perfect size for your chihuahua, kitten, or any other small pet. It features a removable liner that you can wash separately — just in case of accidents — and it comes in more than 10 gorgeous shades.

34. A Pair Of Glasses That Let You Read While Lying Down vinmax Bed Prism Horizontal Mirror Glasses $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to lift your head to read a book or watch television when you're wearing these glasses. The prism lenses bounce your vision so that you can see at a 90-degree angle, and many reviewers wrote about how it helped alleviate neck strain.

35. The Pore Vacuum That Sucks Out Blackheads LONOVE Pore Vacuum $29 | Amazon See On Amazon For some of us, there is something supremely satisfying about getting out blackheads. Enter: This pore vacuum. It's not only great for removing blackheads, but each order also comes with a set of extractor tools to help dislodge extra-stubborn blemishes. The suction is adjustable up to five levels, while the four probes help you reduce swelling, cleanse, exfoliate, and more.

36. A Lumbar Pillow Shaped Like A Crispy Loaf Of Bread Gecter Bread Pillow $35 | Amazon See On Amazon You may be tempted to take a bite out of this bread pillow, but don't be fooled — it works way better as a lumbar cushion than it does for food. It's printed to look just like real bread, and many reviewers wrote about how "fluffy" the stuffing is.

37. This Tool That Helps You Slice Up Tasty Watermelon Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Cutting up watermelon can be a hassle — unless you're using this handy slicer, that is. The blade is sharp enough to pierce fruit, yet dull enough that you don't have to worry about nicking yourself. And since it's made from stainless steel, it's also resistant to rust.

38. A Pair Of Chiller Sticks That Cool Down Warm Bottles LETIT.BEER Beer Chiller Stick (2-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon My ice machine was broken for about a week, making these chiller sticks my only source for cold beverages — and they worked even better than I expected. Insert one into your cold beer or soda bottle, then swish it around to help cool it down within just a few seconds.

39. These Jelly Lipsticks Made With Hydrating Aloe Vera Beanco Tech Aloe Vera Lipstick $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your pout a glossy sheen with these jelly lipsticks. Each one is made with hydrating aloe vera to help soften dry lips — and they're even certified USDA organic. Unlike some lipsticks, these ones change color depending on your body temperature, which means your color is unique to you.

40. A Wearable Blanket Made From Soft Microfleece Catalonia Wearable Blanket with Sleeves $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from ultra-soft microfleece, this wearable blanket combines the coziness of a blanket with the functionality of a sweatshirt. The sleeves allow you to use your arms without having to remove the blanket, while the pouch on the front is great for everything from remotes to phones.