If You Want To Look Good For Cheap, Here Are 51 Things You Gotta Check Out

1. The Spray That Erases Wrinkles From Your Clothes Downy Wrinkle Releaser Plus (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to break out your ironing and board when you have this spray — just give your crumpled clothes a few spritzes, then sit back and watch as wrinkles melt away. The travel-sized bottles are perfect for your suitcase, and one reviewer even raved that it "worked like a charm during our cruise."

2. A Pair Of Faux Leather Belts For Less Than $20 Sansths Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you just need a quality belt as the cherry on top of your outfit, and these ones are available for less than $20 for two. They're made from faux leather, and the rings in the front are on-trend no matter what season it is. Available sizes: Small - XXXL

3. These Choker Necklaces You Can Layer For Cute Looks Dremcoue Layered Choker Necklace (12-Piece) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of buying an expensive layered necklace, why not make your own using these chokers? Each order comes with 12 necklaces so that you can mix and match them however you like, and the chains are adjustable so that they don't feel too tight.

4. A Pair Of V-Neck Tees With A Hint Of Comfy Stretch Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You want your clothes to move with you, not against you — that's why these V-neck tees are made from soft polyester with a hint of stretchy spandex. They're great for everything from exercise to errands, and you've got options when it comes to colors: raspberry, coral, teal, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. The Finishing Stick That Tames Frizz & Flyaways Hair Feel Finishing Stick (2-Piece) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Flyaways and frizz are no match for this finishing stick, as the non-greasy formula flattens down those stubborn bits of hair that refuse to behave. It's suitable to use on various types of hair, and the formula has a light moisturizing effect that leaves your strands looking shiny.

6. A Rose Water Spray For A Refreshing Dose Of Moisture Gya Labs Bulgarian Rose Water Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Just give your hair and skin a few spritzes of this rose water, and it'll deliver a nourishing dose of hydration to any dry areas. It can even help fortify split ends as well as tame frizz. Unlike other brands, this one is non-GMO and cruelty-free.

7. This Stamp That Takes The Stress Out Of Winged Eyeliner Cleof Eyeliner Stamp $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Winged eyeliner can be a challenge to draw correctly (and evenly on both sides), so why not use these stamps instead? Each order comes with two — one for each eye — that feature regular eyeliner pens on the opposite sides for any touch-ups you might need. Choose from three different sizes: 8, 10, or 12 millimeters.

8. A Stain Remover Formulated Without Any Chlorine Grandma's Secret Spot Remover (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to scrub away at stains when you're using Grandma's secret spot remover — just dab it on and watch as marks from tomato sauce, blood, and more disappear. It's formulated without any chlorine or phosphates, and many reviewers wrote about how they "highly recommend" it.

9. The Demi Bra That Comes In Tons Of Colors Maidenform Demi Bra $24 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you prefer nude tones or bright colors — this demi bra comes in both. Choose from warm shades like cinnamon butter, or show off your personality in a dahlia floral print. But the best part? The smart-zone cups give support while adding shape. Available sizes: 32A - 42D

10. A Pair Of Cute Flats That Look Like Loafers Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With a refined silhouette that makes them look like loafers, these flats are a must-have for any closet. The butted seam vamp detail sets them apart from other shoes, and the topline features a folded edge to help prevent any chafing. Choose from four colors: gold, black, leopard, or tan. Available sizes: 5 - 12

11. These Silk Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Hair Bedsure Silk Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Pillowcases made from satin produce less friction on your hair than cotton, which means these satin pillowcases can help reduce morning bedhead and frizz. They're also stain-resistant, and there are dozens of colors to choose from: chocolate, navy, turquoise, dark green, and more.

12. A Serum That Leaves Your Hair Silky After Just 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Rinse Out $9 | Amazon See On Amazon You only need to leave this serum in your hair for eight seconds before washing it out — that's all it takes for the moisturizing amino acids to fortify any damaged strands on your head. The silicone-free formula won't weigh your mane down, and it's suitable for all types of hair.

13. These Designer-Style Sunglasses For Less Than $15 Kaliyadi Polarized Sunglasses $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Some designer sunglasses can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas these polarized ones are available for less than $15. They block out 100% of UV rays to keep your eyes safe, and they come in a variety of colors to match any style. Each order comes with microfiber cleaning cloth, as well as a dust protection pouch.

14. A Hydrating Mask For Dry, Chapped Lips BeauteHacks Moisture & Collagen Booster Sleeping Lip Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Are dry, chapped lips bothering you? Just dab them with this hydrating mask before you go to bed. It's formulated with coconut and jojoba oil to help moisturize your lips back to feeling smooth. Plus, there are zero artificial fragrances — just genuine peach extract for a natural scent and tint.

15. This Ice Roller To Help Sooth Headaches & Puffy Eyes PRETTY SEE Facial Ice Roller $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Have you ever woken up with puffy eyes or gone to bed with a headache? If so, make sure to check out this ice roller. Just keep it in your freezer so it's ready to go at a moment's notice, then roll it all over your face to help alleviate inflammation and pain. It can even help shrink the appearance as pores, and many reviewers wrote about how it "feels amazing."

16. A Fedora With A Stylish Buckle Around The Middle Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a stylish fedora, and this one features a chic buckle around the middle that sets it apart from the rest. It's breathable as well as lightweight so you don't get too hot wearing it, and there are tons of colors to pick from: purple, carrot, dark camel, and more.

17. The Bangle Bracelets That Are Adjustable VANVENE Gold Plated Open Cuff Bangles $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Prefer your bracelets to have a tighter fit so they don't fall down your arm? Just give these bangle ones a light squeeze to press the open cuff together. They're made from high-quality copper that's resistant to rust, and each one is plated with gold for a classic finish.

18. A Pack Of Tote Bags Made From Durable Cotton Juvale Reusable Cotton Tote Bags (3 Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Groceries, clothes, yoga gear — you name it, these reusable tote bags can help you take it from point A to point B. They're made from durable cotton that folds down for compact storage, and the designs on the outside make them cute enough for trips to the mall.

19. This Denim Jacket That's Perfect For Layering Wrangler Authentics Denim Jacket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Denim jackets like this one are so versatile they're basically a requirement in any closet. Pop it on over a dress for a cute fall look, or even pair it with leggings to run a few quick errands. And since it's made from a cotton blend, it stretches with you as you move — not against you. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

20. A Pair Of Ankle Boots With Cute Faux Fur At The Top GLOBALWIN Ankle Boots $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If your layer game isn't that strong, these ankle boots basically do all the layering for you. Not only does the faux fur paired with the ribbed fabric at the top give them a cute layered look, but they're also made from premium synthetic leather. Choose from three colors: brown, grey, or black.

21. The Crossbody Bag That Comes In Too Many Colors SG SUGU Lightweight Crossbody Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When I say this crossbody bag comes in too many colors, I'm not kidding; choose from colors ranging from coffee and cognac to light blue and mauve. The tassels on the zippers are a cute touch, and it's large enough to fit bigger cell phones.

22. An Oil That Leaves Your Cuticles Soft & Smooth Cuccio Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Got dry, flaking cuticles? Just give them a few dabs with this revitalizing oil. It's paraben- as well as cruelty-free, and the added honey helps soothe irritated skin. Many reviewers even raved about the smell, with one writing that the scene is "so good."

23. This Anti-Static Flat Iron That Helps Tame Unwanted Frizz Remington Anti-Static Flat Iron $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with anti-static ceramic plates that help tame unwanted while infusing shine, this flat iron is an affordable alternative to those pricey designer models. The heat is adjustable up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, and the floating plates are designed to glide smoothly over your strands without snagging.

24. A Pair Of Teeth Whitening Pens That Power Through Stains AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pens (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your teeth are stained from coffee, tea, or wine, these whitening pens can help get your smile back to bright white. Each pen comes with enough whitening solution for about 20 uses, and they can get your teeth up to eight shades whiter with just one minute of daily use.

25. The Open-Front Cardigan That's Slouchy & Soft GRACE KARIN Open Front Cardigan $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be happy you grabbed this cardigan the next time you're looking for something comfy to relax in. Not only does the slouchy fit makes it perfect for lounging, but it also looks great layered with nearly any type of T-shirt. Pick from shades like Carolina blue, violet, indigo, and more. Available sizes: Small - 3X

26. A Pack Of Headbands With Cute Knot Details Jaciya Knotted Headbands (10 Pieces) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, you just want a headband to keep your hair out of your face, and these ones come in 10 different colors so they're easy to match to any outfit. They're so soft that you don't wind up with a tension headache, and one reviewer even raved about how they're "very comfortable."

27. The Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp Bossman Scalp Massager $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Just add a dollop of shampoo to this brush and then massage it gently into your head to exfoliate away dirt and grime. The handle on the back helps you maintain your grip while your hand is wet, and it can even help stimulate blood flow in your scalp.

28. A Scrubber Brush That Reaches All Over Your Body GREENRAIN Bath Body Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Can't reach those awkward spots on your back? This scrubber brush features an extra-long handle that lets you wash all over your body with ease. The ergonomic grip feels comfortable in both hands, and it's great for exfoliating away older skin. Once you're done, just hang it up to dry using the loop at the end of the handle.

29. These Jeans That Come In A Variety Of Washes Gloria Vanderbilt Denim $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Scottsdale blue, dark rust, white, and more — these jeans come in so many different washes you'll be able to wear them with any outfit. They're made with a hint of spandex to give them a little stretch, and one reviewer even wrote that "they have a nice feel to them." Available sizes: 4 - 24

30. A Blazer That's Perfect For Working From Home LookbookStore Lapel Blazer $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Need a polished look for that afternoon Zoom meeting? Throw on this blazer and call it a day. It'll turn any shirt into an office-ready ensemble, and the notched lapel gives it a chic feel at a fraction of the price. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

31. The V-Neck Blouse With An Adorable Half Zipper ZKESS Casual Sleeveless V-neck Blouse $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Stock up on affordable yet versatile fall fashion with this V-neck blouse — it's less than $25, after all. Made from polyester chiffon fabric, the half zipper in the front sets it apart from any other shirt in your closet, and it pairs flawlessly with leggings as well as denim. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

32. A Dermatologist-Tested Sponge That Exfoliates Away Flaky Skin Buf-Puf Gentle Facial Sponge $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If your skin is too dry for most exfoliators, this dermatologist-tested facial sponge is made specifically for you. It's easy to use with your favorite cleansers, and it leaves your skin feeling extra-soft without any irritation. Use it to scrub away dirt and sweat, or even use it to remove makeup after a long day.

33. This Shirt Dress Made From Soft Jersey Fabric Daily Ritual Plus Size Scoop Neck Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whenever I can't figure out what I want to wear, I just throw on a T-shirt dress like this one — problem solved. Made with soft jersey fabric, you can easily dress it up or down with a pair of wedges or white sneakers. Pick from four colors: deep red, navy, cypress green, or grey. Available sizes: 1X - 2X

34. A Long-Sleeve Dress You Can Wear Day Or Night Daily Ritual Long Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With its flared silhouette and long sleeves, this dress can be worn day or night depending on how you dress it up. It's made from smooth jersey fabric with a bit of spandex for stretch, and the dropped hem in the back keeps you covered when you bend over. Pick from colors like navy, heather purple, chocolate, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

35. The Striped Blouse With Adorable Rolled Sleeves Astylish Striped Roll up Blouse $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Date night, happy hour, work — you name it, you can probably wear this cute striped blouse to it. You can adjust how deep the V-neck is by unclasping the buttons, and it pairs effortlessly with skirts, jeans, or even leggings. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

36. An Elegant Blouse With A High Neckline Romwe Elegant Printed Stand Collar Blouse $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I absolutely love high necklines, and this blouse is no exception. It's lightweight and stretchy, so you don't have to worry about overheating — and the puffy sleeves are a cute touch. One reviewer even wrote that "It hits just past my waist so I can tuck into my pants," making it great for layered looks. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

37. This Flowing Wraparound Blouse With Batwing Sleeves Romwe Casual Chiffon Blouse $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from warm polyester without any added stretch, this blouse is a must-have for any fall wardrobe. The wraparound in the middle creates a cinched look, and reviewers loved how they can adjust how tightly the wrap fits. Choose from colors like pink, light blue, yellow, and more.

38. A Crewneck Tracksuit For Lazy Days On The Couch PRETTYGARDEN Crewneck Tracksuit $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, you want to look good while you're being lazy — and this tracksuit makes it easier than ever. Not only do you get a matching top and bottom, but it's also fitted enough that you can wear them while running errands without looking like you just rolled out of bed. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

39. The Adorable Blouse With Chic Puff Sleeves SheIn Puff Sleeve Plaid Top $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Tuck this blouse into your jeans for a cute day around town, or even wear it to the office. The high neckline is a chic departure from your regular business casual, and it's warm enough for the cold fall temps. However, the puffy sleeves are breezy enough to keep you from getting too sweaty. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

40. An Off-The-Shoulder Tunic For Your Next Date Night YSYOKOW Off Shoulder Blouse $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a new date night outfit? Search no further than this off-the-shoulder tunic. It's made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, and you can wear it a few different ways: off your shoulders, off one shoulder, or even as a deep V. Choose from colors including brown, wine, green, and others. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

41. The Necklace Embossed With Your Zodiac Sign Fremttly Zodiac Coin Necklace $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Plated with 14-karat gold, these necklaces are thoughtful gifts for those who enjoy astrology or horoscopes. Each necklace is embossed — not printed — so that it'll withstand the test of time, and you can choose from all 12 zodiac symbols.

42. A Set Of Hoop Earrings That Are Hypoallergenic Cuicanstar Hoop Earrings $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a good pair of hoop earrings, and these ones are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel. Each order comes with six pairs in small, medium, and large sizes. Plus, you can't beat the price at only $10.

43. These Face Masks That Are Infused With Nourishing Collagen MEAROSA DESIGN Natural Essence Face Masks (8-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Made without any alcohol or artificial fragrances, these face masks are infused with nourishing collagen to help repair sun-damaged skin. Each one also features a different ingredient to fortify your complexion, such as aloe, honey, green tea, and pomegranate.

44. A Sleek Workout Set That Costs Less Than $30 WodoWei Workout Set (2 Piece) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon It's almost impossible to find good workout clothes for an affordable price — unless you're looking at this set. Available in fun colors like purple and wine, it's great for lightweight workouts including yoga. Plus, the leggings feature a cozy high-waisted cut. Available sizes: Small - Large

45. The Maxi Skirt With Chic Ribbing SheIn Ribbed Maxi Skirt $23 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, you can never go wrong with putting on a maxi skirt — and this one features chic ribbing that makes it look great with a crop top or cami. Choose from tons of earth-toned colors, including camel, khaki, apricot, and others. Plus, the high-waist cut is incredibly on-trend. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

46. A 3-Piece Handbag Set For Less Than $40 Lovelook 3 Piece Handbag $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this handbag set have more than 3,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, but it's also available in more than 20 colors to suit your style. Each bag is made from high-quality faux leather, and one shopper even raved that they're "sturdy, easy to keep clean, and the tote is big enough to keep the smaller bag and the envelop clutch inside."

47. This Hair Wrap Made From Absorbent Microfiber Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Microfiber absorbs more water than cotton, which means this wrap can help get your mane dry without needing heat from a damaging hair dryer. It's large enough to fit your hair no matter how long it is, and the elastic band on the back makes it easy to secure on your head.

48. A Set Of Fake Nails That Are Matte — Not Glossy editTime Fake Nails Set (12-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Matte nails are so on-trend right now, so why not incorporate it into your nails with these press-ons? There's no messy glue required since each nail is backed with adhesive, and each order comes with 288 nails in varying sizes. One reviewer even wrote that "I get so many compliments on my nails and the cool matte colors!"

49. These Pads That Absorb Unwanted Underarm Sweat Joseche Underarm Sweat Pads (80-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When you've finally grown tired of replacing your pit-stained shirts, it's definitely time to give these pads a try. They're hypoallergenic, and each one is backed with sticky adhesive so it's easy to attach them to the inside of your shirt. Because they're super-slim, you can hardly tell you're even wearing them.

50. A Bracelet That Dresses Up Your Hair Tie Maria Shireen Hair Tie Bracelet $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of keeping a bland hair tie around your wrist, why not dress it up with this bracelet? It's available in gold, rose gold, silver, and other finishes so that you can easily match it to your outfit. One size is made to fit most wrists.