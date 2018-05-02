Those three little words can be so tiresome and so tricky, but also so rewarding can't they? I've broken up with people when they've told me they love me. I've also had people break up with me when I confess my feelings to them. All of that weight we place on love can make it feel like an impossible game. Is it better to withhold your feelings so that somebody stays, or share how you really feel in the hopes that your sentiments are reciprocated? It takes courage to say "I love you" first, and there's no right way to do it. If someone wants to leave, they're going to find a reason. If someone wants to be with you, they'll stay.

At the same time, the zodiac signs that say "I love you" first do so for different reasons. Some are really that bold in love; some simply don't view love as a scarce resource. Other signs will literally blurt out "I love you" as some convoluted form of self-sabotage, thinking that they can't contain the intensity of their own emotions. While this approach might not be entirely advisable, it's a good way to weed out the ones who were never going to stick around anyway.

If you say "I love you" first, you're probably one of these five signs:

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

When Taurus loves somebody, they really really love them. I mean, they really love them, like forever and ever, with no chance of falling out of love. Not only will a Taurus be the first to tell their partner that they love them, but they'll also be the one to tell previous partners that they never got over them long after their ex has moved on. That's why Taurus does best in relationships where they can slow their roll and loosen the tight fist of their heart.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

Cancer tells the person they're seeing that they love them first, usually in some kind of weird, convoluted effort to push them away. They get terrified of the intensity of their feelings, say too much too soon, and then fold themselves up to hide within their shell. If things are going to work out, their partner basically needs to be able to pretend like nothing has happened, and show their dedication in actions instead of words. Otherwise, Cancer will find another reason to sabotage everything to save themselves from the intensity of their own feelings.

Leo (June 21 To July 22)

Leo will usually tell someone that they love them first just to get it over with. They hate waiting, and don't really get too hung up about the consequences of expressing their feelings. Leos generally understand that it's OK to love many people and that love isn't in short supply with anyone, so them admitting to being in love with someone just seems like the natural course of any kind of human relationship. Plus, the thought that their partner might not love them back is completely inconceivable to the monarch of the zodiac. If their sentiments aren't shared, Leo will promptly be done with their partner and move on to a relationship where love is in greater abundance.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22)

Libra would say "I love you" to a floor lamp if it were capable of providing them with the emotional support they seek in relationships. That's not to say that the sentiment isn't special when expressed by a Libra, just that "I love you" doesn't necessarily mean the relationship is a binding contract. At the same time, Libra does have high aspirations for every relationship they choose to enter into. If a Libra says "I love you," chances are they're hoping to move toward some kind of lasting union. Are the two of you on the same page?

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20)

Pisces wants to shout their love from the rooftops. They offer the same unparalleled dedication to romantic partners as they do to their friends, so while they might say "I love you" to many people throughout the course of their life, rest assured that if they've shared their feelings with you, they really, really mean it. Don't let this love go to waste, either. Pisces showers their lovers with affection and unswerving dedication. If you've got a Pisces' heart, they're in it for the long haul. Are you?

