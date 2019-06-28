If You Need More Positive Energy, Try These 39 Calming Products On Amazon Reviewers Swear By

We all get ourselves in a negative funk from time to time. Work stress, relationship issues, and the frustrations of daily life can all drain the energy out of us — and then we find ourselves looking at the not-so-bright side of things. And climbing out of that rut can be a challenge, to say the least. Meditating, the great outdoors, and hanging out with people who make you laugh can help a lot, but it's also a good idea to arm yourself with self-care tools that can help jumpstart some much-needed positive energy — like these calming products on Amazon.

From relaxing teas to gratitude journals and happiness-promoting essential oils, all these products will help you feel like the best and most positive version of yourself. Best of all, you can get all these products on Amazon, so you don't have to brave the stress of crowded malls, parking lots, and long checkout lines. Just click to order, and the product will show up on your doorstep, making for a completely stress-free shopping experience.

So if you're stuck in a negativity rut and are looking for ways to get back on track, I've got you. Scroll through for a whole bunch of positivity-boosting products that tons of Amazon reviewers swear by.

1. This Night Light That Projects The Northern Lights Onto Your Ceiling SOAIY Aurora Night Light Projector $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't make it to Iceland to see the Northern Lights, bring the Northern Lights to you — with this Aurora Borealis projector night light. It projects multi-colored, moving lights onto the ceiling for an innovative, relaxing way to fall asleep. A built-in miniature speaker plays music, and the timer lets you set the light to go off after one, two, or four hours.

2. This Gratitude Journal That Only Requires A Few Minutes Every Morning Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Practicing gratitude is one of the most reliable ways to turn your mood around, but starting a gratitude journal can feel overwhelming. This gratitude journal, though, makes it easy by simply asking you to list three things you're grateful for every morning (coffee being one of them, obviously). The 52-week guide is accompanied by inspirational quotes, and weekly check-ins give you the opportunity for some in-depth self-reflection sessions.

3. A Bubbly Bath Bomb That Smells Just Like Jasmine Two Sister Spa Blooming Jasmine Bath Bomb $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn on the hot water and drop this bath bomb in your tub to fill it with teal-colored bubbles and the heavenly scent of jasmine. The extra-large bomb is about the size of a tennis ball, and it's handmade by flex-working moms in Minnesota — plus, the additional olive oil will keep your skin moisturized.

4. An Essential Oil Roller That Helps You Chill Out Bliss Bound Wellness Chill Out Essential Oil $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Apply a little of this relaxing essential oil to your wrists and temples to reduce tension and ease anxiety, or use it just before bed to encourage a restful night's sleep. Made from therapeutic-grade essential oils, the soothing formula has a sweet floral aroma with notes of spiced balsamic, and it's pre-diluted with skin-friendly coconut oil. And since it comes in a convenient roller bottle, you can take it with you anywhere you go. One reviewer writes: "IMMEDIATELY felt the effect of the Healing Oils. Have slept soundly for SEVERAL nights since I started using it on my neck and wrists! "

5. This Magnesium Drink That'll Help You Fall Asleep At Night Natural Vitality Calm Sleep Supplement $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This reviewer writes that this magnesium supplement is "perfect for those evenings when my battery is still charged but I know it's time to wind down and go to bed," and "I drink this shortly before bed and have zero trouble falling asleep." The formula's star ingredient is magnesium sourced from the Pacific Ocean, which relaxes muscles and relieves anxiety. The addition of GABA, L-theanine, and melatonin work to reduce stress, lower heart rate, and support a good night's sleep. The supplement is gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Add a spoonful of this fizzy berry-flavored formula to a glass of water before hitting the hay. As always, talk to your doctor before starting new supplements.

6. This Totally Relaxing Bath Soak Made With Magnesium Flakes Seven Minerals Deep Relaxation Magnesium Bath Flakes $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Forego your regular Epsom salt bath for these magnesium bath flakes. Magnesium can be absorbed through the skin, where it reduces muscle tension, decreases feelings of stress, and promotes feelings of calm and well-being. The flakes are infused with two powerhouse essential oils: Roman chamomile to boost anxiety relief, and clary sage to calm the nervous system. Soak for 30 minutes in this, and you'll emerge from the tub feeling like a new person.

7. This Compact White Noise Machine That Fits In Your Carry-On Bag Calm Me Travel Night Light and Sound Machine $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have trouble falling asleep in new places — hotels, for example — take this travel white noise machine along in your suitcase. The compact machine plugs right into a wall outlet and plays soothing sounds, like ocean waves, rainforest, brook, and good old fashioned white noise. The machine has a built-in brightness adjustable night light and a timer so you can set the machine to go off in 30, 60, or 90 minutes.

8. An Eye Pillow Filled With Tranquility-Inducing Lavender Eye Pillow Vacation Lavender Eye Pillow $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Place this eye pillow over your eyes anytime you experience stress or feel a headache coming on. The flowering lavender promote feelings of peace and tranquility, while the flax seeds conform to your face and provide gentle, weighted acupressure. Spritz it with a little water and microwave for 30 seconds for extra-soothing heat therapy, or keep it in the freezer for cooling relief.

9. An Essential Oil Spray That Melts The Stress Away Luna Bergamot and Patchouli Stress Relief Spray $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The bergamot and patchouli essential oils in this stress relief spray trigger the production of serotonin and dopamine — the chemicals in our body that make us feel good. Bergamot also has the benefit of relieving pain cramps and sore muscles. One reviewer uses it as a "post-work decompression mist," and writes that with a few sprays "the stress starts to melt away." Mist a little of this into the air or on your body and breathe in deeply for some feel-good vibes.

10. This Mouse Pad That Looks Like The Moon HaloVa Planet Mouse Pad $6 | Amazon See On Amazon One glance down at this moon-like mouse pad, and you'll remember that the galaxy is a lot bigger than your office and all its little stressors. (Perspective is key, right?) The cosmic mouse pad is made from natural rubber and features an anti-slip base, so it won't slide around your desk.

11. This Rose Quartz Roller That'll Revive Your Skin Mikacare Rose Quartz Roller $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This rose quartz roller can help you relax — and make your night time skincare routine a little more effective. Rolling the rose quartz across your face brings down under eye swelling, reduces inflammation, promotes lymphatic drainage, and increases circulation — which can result in smoother, brighter complexion. The roller is made from 100 percent Brazilian rose quartz and comes with a gua sha tool to boost the effects of the roller.

12. This Peaceful Blue Lotus Candle LA JOLIE MUSE Blue Lotus Stress Relief Candle $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Light this stress relief candle and fill your home with the scent of blue lotus, which is known to relax the mind (and it smells great). The clean-burning soy wax candle is free of dyes and chemical additives, and offers up to 45 hours of burn time. Plus — it comes in a handy tin, so you can take it along your next trip and unwind after a stressful day of travel.

13. These Himalayan Salt Lamps That Purify The Air And Ease Your Mind HemingWeigh Himalayan Salt Lamps (Set of 2) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason you always see Himalayan salt lamps at the spa. The negative ions emitted by the salt actually decrease stress levels and boost energy, so you feel oh-so-relaxed and clear-headed. The lamps have the added benefit of purifying the air and reducing allergens, and you also can't beat that warm, soothing glow they give off. These Himalayan salt lamps are hand-carved and set in a wooden base — and you get two.

14. A Totally Relaxing Shower Gel 7 Jardins Good Night Tranquil Shower Gel $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Achieve serenity while you wait for your conditioner to soak in with this relaxing shower gel. It's made with a base of skin-soothing and moisturizing aloe vera and infused with therapeutic-grade essential oils — lavender, sweet orange, geranium, cedar wood, and frankincense — which calm the mind and prepare your body for sleep. The gel is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and gentle enough to use every night.

15. A Negative Energy-Clearing Room Spray Moonwater Elixirs White Sage Spray $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Burning sage to cleanse the air is not always practical, and that's where this sage spray comes in. Made with spring water, organic white sage, and clear quartz crystals, the spray works to improve mental focus, promote a sense of well-being, and counteract "electrosmog" — negative energy caused by electronics. Mist this to lift your mood and clear the air.

16. This Adult Coloring Book That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Calm The F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Coloring can be a meditative practice, and with this adult coloring book, it can also be fun. The book has 21 single-sided pages with abstract doodles, fairies, and animals just waiting to be colored in. But here's the best part — each page features an irreverent "inspirational" quote like: "Home is where the vodka is," "Suck it up, Buttercup," or "Dance like no one attractive is watching."

17. This Water Painting Board That's Pure Zen The Original Buddha Board $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Learn the art of living in the moment with this water painting board. Just fill the base with water, wet the bamboo brush, then use it to create soft, inky images on the board. As soon as the images dry, they'll disappear, reminding you of the importance of living each moment as it comes — and the necessity of letting those moments go once they pass.

18. An Alarm Clock That Simulates A Sunrise To Wake You Up Slowly instecho Sunrise Alarm Clock $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Make waking up in the morning a little less jarring with the help of this sunrise alarm clock. It simulates the warm light of the sun and gradually brightens, waking you up slowly and naturally — so that you actually feel ready to get out of bed by the time the alarm goes off. Speaking of which: you can choose gentle nature sounds like birds chirping or crashing ocean waves for that alarm, so your wake-up is soothing the whole way through.

19. This Stress Relief Balm You Can Take With You Anywhere Wild Thera Stress Soothe Balm $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this little tin of stress relief balm in your car glove box and massage it into your temples to instantly dial down the stress in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Made with a base of skin-friendly olive oil, the balm is infused with natural botanicals, like chamomile, lavender, and oat straw — which reduce anxiety, support energy, and promote clear thinking. The all-natural, organic formula is free of artificial dyes and synthetic chemicals.

20. A Book That Teaches You How To Attract Positive Energy Positive Energy by Judith Orloff $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Positive Energy is the self-help antidote for people who are looking to transform their lives without having to hear for the umpteenth time that they just need to eat better and get more rest. In this book, energy psychiatrist Judith Orloff provides "prescriptions" for boosting energy, improving relationships, and protecting yourself from emotionally draining people and situations. She also encourages intuition and the process of opening your heart up to greater positivity and healing.

21. A Fleece Blanket That Lets You Wrap Yourself In Positivity Chanasya Positive Energy Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You can literally blanket yourself in goodness with this positivity blanket. The super-soft throw blanket is lined with sherpa fleece on one side and emblazoned with uplifting words on the other side. The plush blanket is machine-washable and available in 10 colors. Wrap up in this to give yourself a warm hug at the end of a stressful day.

22. An Essential Oil Balm That Promotes Feelings Of Happiness Scentered Be Happy Balm $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This aromatherapy balm is sunshine in a stick — just rub some of this into the pulse points of your wrists and neck for a a little dose of joy. It's made with uplifting essential oils like pink grapefruit, lemon myrtle, green mandarin, spearmint, and aniseed. About the size of a lip balm, it's easy to stash in your purse and take anywhere. There are five other mood-enhancing balms to choose from too — try them to de-stress, focus, or sleep.

23. These Self-Empowerment And Reflection Question Cards Sunny Present Empowering Question Card $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Get in touch with the core of who you are with this deck of empowering question cards. Each of these 52 cards poses a question meant to trigger self-reflection, like "What gives me great joy?" or "What was I intended to do in this life?" Pick a card in the deck, then journal or go for a walk while you meditate on the answer. Contemplating these questions can help you live a more intentional life while getting in tune with the person you are — and the person you want to become.

24. A Sleep Mask Made From 100 Percent Mulberry Silk ZIMASILK 100 Percent Natural Silk Sleep Mask $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes getting a good night's sleep is as simple as blocking out any extra light in your bedroom — and this sleep mask can do just that. Made from 100 percent natural mulberry silk, the mask is cool, breathable, and soft. Plus, the size-adjustable elastic headband won't snag on hair. The mask is available in black and pink — and you can take this along on plane trips too.

25. This Weighted Blanket That Helps Reduce Anxiety YnM Weighted Blanket $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Wrap yourself up in this weighted blanket and you'll feel like you're being hugged all night long. The seven-layer blanket is made from breathable cotton and filled with hypoallergenic beads that provide a gentle pressure that can help reduce feelings of anxiety. The beads are sewn into individual pockets, so they won't move around or make noise when you adjust position in the night. The blanket comes in different weights — choose one that's about 10 percent of your body weight for maximum comfort.

26. This Incredibly Relaxing Electric Head Massager Tezam Electric Head Massager $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Nothing feels better than the scalp massage your stylist gives you when she shampoos your hair, and now you can replicate that feeling at home with this electric head massager. The massager has five vibrating fingers that relax any scalp tightness or tension — all while increasing circulation, which can encourage hair growth. It's lightweight, battery-operated, and can be used on your neck or any other part of your body too.

27. An Acupressure Mat And Pillow For Body And Mind Relaxation Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This acupressure mat and pillow is like having an acupuncturist in your very own home. It's outfitted with thousands of acupressure points that work magic on both your mind and body: Lie on it just 20 minutes a day to reduce pain, relieve muscle spasms, prevent headaches, boost energy, regulate your circadian rhythm, and relax your mind. This reviewer writes: "My energy levels have increased and I feel so much calmer during the day" and another raves, "I feel like I've had a back rub after 20-30 minutes."

28. These Headphones That Are Actually Comfortable To Sleep In Homder Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you fall asleep the best when you're listening to music or a podcast, these sleep headphones are for you. The soft, padded headphones fit around your head like a sleep mask and feature built-in Bluetooth speakers that deliver sound right to your ears. Volume and on/off controls are right there on the mask, so you don't have to reach for your phone to make any adjustments. The USB-rechargeable headphones even have a built-in microphone in case you want to answer calls.

29. A Light Bulb That Helps Reset Your Circadian Rhythm Lighting Science Goodnight Sleep Bulb $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Can a light bulb actually help you get a better night's sleep? With this sleep light bulb — yes. Standard light bulbs emit blue light waves that interfere with your body's circadian rhythm. This light bulb, though, emits fewer of those blue light waves, so your body actually gets the idea that it's time to go to sleep soon. All you have to do is screw it into a lamp in the room where you spend the last 90 minutes of the day, and you'll be ready to drift off by bedtime.

30. This Moisturizing Body Butter That'll Give Your Mood A Boost Bali Secrets Happy Body Butter $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Bring a little joy to your skin with this 'happy' body butter. The all-natural body moisturizer is hand-crafted in small batches, and includes skin-nourishing ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, almond oil, and vitamin E. The addition of heavenly-scented essential oils — vetiver, lavender, grapefruit, and rose geranium — work to uplift the mind and soothe the senses. Reviewers say it’s "so soft and smooth - literally the consistency of whipped butter," and that it makes skin feel "cozy and quenched".

31. This Cooling Gel Mask That Minimizes Irritation And Breakouts Keep Your Cool Skin-Calm Gel Mask $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your face a dose of tranquility with this cooling gel mask. The acne-fighting mask is made with coconut oil — which reduces the appearance of blemishes — and cucumber, which cools the skin while reducing redness and irritation. After cleansing skin, apply this and leave on for 15 minutesor leave it on overnight for maximum effectiveness.

32. This Luxurious Foot Spa Conair Active Life Waterfall Foot Spa $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This foot spa pulls out all the stops so you get an amazingly relaxing foot soak at home. It comes with three attachments: a pumice stone, scrubbing brush, and silicone massager. The toe-touch controls at the top of the spa let you regulate the heat level and activate waterfall and bubble features, you can use the two loofahs on each side for gentle exfoliation, and the roller massager to relax the arches of your feet. Use this to revive your feet after a long run.

33. These Skin-Soothing Globes That Reduce Inflammation And Swelling Allegra Magic Globes (Set of 2) $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Store these magic globes in the freezer and pull them out anytime you need some cooling relief. Much like the globes you might see at an aesthetician's office, they're filled with a calming solution and work to reduce inflammation, soothe sinuses and headaches, bring down puffiness, increase circulation, and activate collagen production. Roll them along your face, back, neck, hands, and feet.

34. This Stress-Busting Reishi Mushroom Tea Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom Elixir (20 Packets) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Unwind naturally with this reishi mushroom elixir. The tea-like drink is made with 1,500 milligrams of organic red reishi mushrooms, which are known to reduce stress and help encourage restful sleep. The vegan formula is rounded out with vitamin C-rich rose hips, and tulsi — a plant that further decreases anxiety and relieves headaches. Not a fan of mushrooms? Don't worry, the drink is flavored with delicious and refreshing mint leaves.

35. A Coloring Book Filled With Dog Butts Dog Butt Coloring Book $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Do dogs bring you joy? (Of course they do, you're not a monster.) Then this hilarious dog butt adult coloring book will too. The book is filled with 30 illustrated pages of glorious canine backsides in all kinds of breeds, accompanied by funny quotes and butt puns. Get out your crayons and do colorful justice to the beauty of corgi, poodle, and beagle booties.

36. This Magnesium Oil Spray That Soothes Nerves And Sore Muscles Magnesium Solace Magnesium Oil Spray $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Magnesium is super important to maintaining physical and mental wellness, but a surprising number of people are deficient in it. Make sure you're getting enough of this important mineral by spraying this magnesium oil on your skin. Sourced from the Dead Sea, the oil works to calm restless legs, soothe sore muscles, ease cramps, reduce inflammation, and decrease feelings of stress and anxiety. The oil is cruelty-free and undergoes a six-stage purification process, so you know you're getting the good stuff.

37. This Skin-Energizing Jelly Face Mask I DEW CARE Ginger Aide Energizing Face Mask $18 | Amazon See On Amazon You might be tired, but this jelly clay face mask will perk up your skin and make it look like you got a full eight hours of sleep. The mask is made with three energizing ingredients: kiwi seed extract, ginger extract, and yellow clay. Together, they exfoliate, brighten, and hydrate skin, so you'll look well-rested and ready to conquer the world.

38. A Body Pillow Made From Bamboo Memory Foam Triple Cloud Shredded Memory Foam Body Pillow $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Cozy up with this memory foam body pillow and feel safe and secure as you relax or unwind. The 54-inch long pillow is filled with shredded bamboo memory foam, which makes it totally fullness-adjustable. Just unzip the pillow to remove shreds and make it less full, or add the shreds back in for maximum fullness. The machine-washable cover is breathable, so you'll stay cool all night long.

39. These Squishy Toys That Feel So Good To Squeeze WATINC Squishies (30 Pieces) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've never squeezed a squishy toy, you are missing out on some serious sensory satisfaction. Remedy that fast with this set of 30 squishy toys in all sizes and shapes, like smiley faces, cupcakes, and adorable whales or panda bears. Keep one in your purse for a little squeeze while you're waiting in line at the store or keep it at your desk at work for a little stress relief.