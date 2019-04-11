If You Have $10, Here Are 53 Genius Ways To Spend It On Amazon

Amazon makes it easy to shop on a budget. Instead of having to get in your car and drive from store to store to compare prices (which, ahem, requires gas money), you can simply shop and compare with a few clicks. But — to make things even easier — I've tracked down these genius products on Amazon that'll barely make a dent in your wallet. In fact, everything on this list is $10 or under.

So maybe Grandma sent you a Hamilton in the mail for your birthday, and it's burning a hole in your pocket. Or maybe you've put yourself on a strict budget because you're saving up for a big tropical vacation. Or maybe you're a die-hard bargain hunter who gets a rush of pure satisfaction anytime you come across a great deal. Whatever the reason, you'll be delighted by the sheer number of genius products that are available for a tenner. (My favorite? Blue light-blocking glasses that prevent eye strain when you're spending long hours staring at a computer screen.)

All these products are genius in and of themselves, but having spent no more than 10 bucks on each one — you'll feel like a genius too.