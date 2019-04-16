If You Have $10, Here Are 52 Genius Ways To Spend It On Amazon

Amazon makes it easy to shop on a budget. Instead of having to get in your car and drive from store to store to compare prices (which, ahem, requires gas money), you can simply shop and compare with a few clicks. But — to make things even easier — I've tracked down these genius products on Amazon that'll barely make a dent in your wallet. In fact, everything on this list is $10 or under.

So maybe Grandma sent you a Hamilton in the mail for your birthday, and it's burning a hole in your pocket. Or maybe you've put yourself on a strict budget because you're saving up for a big tropical vacation. Or maybe you're a die-hard bargain hunter who gets a rush of pure satisfaction anytime you come across a great deal. Whatever the reason, you'll be delighted by the sheer number of genius products that are available for a tenner. (My favorite? Blue light-blocking glasses that prevent eye strain when you're spending long hours staring at a computer screen.)

All these products are genius in and of themselves, but having spent no more than 10 bucks on each one — you'll feel like a genius too.

1. These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Will Seriously Save Your Eyes When You're On The Computer Eyekepper Vintage UV Protection Glasses $8 Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever noticed how tired your eyes get when you stare at a computer screen all day? Some of that fatigue can be caused by your computer screen's blue light. To keep eye strain at bay, slip on these blue light-blocking UV protection glasses which do so without distorting the colors on your screen. Bonus: the glasses also help you get a good night's sleep, because blue light can also mess with your circadian rhythm. Choose from all kinds of frames like black, tortoise shell, and clear.

2. A Cosmetics Case That Looks Just Like A Sleeping Bag INVODA Cosmetic Bag $8 Amazon See on Amazon Take this cosmetic bag with you on your next travel adventure. Made from waterproof polyester and lined with shock-proof cotton (which protects glass bottles), the bag features one big compartment plus multiple inner pockets that are perfect for makeup brushes and smaller items. When you're not using it, tie the drawstring to keep everything inside. The best part? It looks like a miniature sleeping bag when it's secured shut.

3. A Sparkling Water And Lemon Peeling Gel To Brighten Your Complexion SECRET KEY Lemon Sparkling Peeling Gel $10 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing more refreshing than a glass of sparkling water with lemon — and it turns out this combo refreshes your skin as well. The lemon extract in this peeling gel contains citric acid, which exfoliates your skin, and vitamin C, which brightens your complexion. The addition of sparkling water works to remove impurities, while green tea soothes skin and leaves it protected.

4. An Over-The-Door Hook For Hanging Coats And Sweaters InterDesign Over-the-Door Hook $7 Amazon See on Amazon Is your closet packed? Get more hanging space with this handy over-the-door hook. The durable steel hook fits right over any door, giving you extra space to hang anything, although it's especially convenient for items you might want to grab fast — like jackets, coats, cardigans, or your outfit for the next day.

5. A Five-Blade Masher For Meat, Potatoes, And More Farberware Masher $9 Amazon See on Amazon A masher is a must-have tool in any serious chef's kitchen. (Non-serious chefs too). This masher is made from BPA-free nylon and features five blades that mix and mash softer cooked foods like cooked potatoes, yams, squash, ground beef, and tuna. The non-stick tool is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, and is safe to use on both coated and non-stick cookware. When you're done mashing? Stick it in the dishwasher.

6. This Deeply Moisturizing "Guacamole" Hair Mask Sauce Beauty Guacamole Whip Hair Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon Yeah, you read that right — a guacamole hair mask. The star ingredient of this mask is avocado, which is stocked with essential fatty acids and vitamins that moisturize and repair hair. The addition of argan oil boosts shine and softness, while castor oil infuses your hair with strength-building protein. Use this a couple times a week after shampooing — but try to resist the urge to bring chips into the shower.

7. These Delightful Kitten Bag Ties MSC International Joie Bag Ties (Set of 3) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Forget about those boring old twist ties and use these purr-fect kitty bag ties instead. The adorable kittens feature long tongues — simply wrap them around any bag and thread through the mouth to secure it shut. And they're not just for bags — use them to wrap up cables or as napkin rings too. Not a cat person? Get the dog, panda, or owl ties instead.

8. A Body Scrub Made From Coffee For Silky Smooth Skin Handmade Heroes Coffee Body Scrub $10 Amazon See on Amazon Wake up your skin with this body scrub made from organic Arabica coffee. The fine grinds in this scrub work to exfoliate skin, while the caffeine works to increase circulation. Shea butter deeply hydrates, sweet almond oil gives you a good dose of vitamin E, and vitamin C-rich orange oil firms skin and helps fight acne. Reviewers say the scrub leaves skin "velvety smooth," and that it has the "most amazing invigorating smell and really wakes you up during your morning shower."

9. This Scrubbing Brush That's Specifically For Veggies OXO Good Grips Vegetable Brush $6 Amazon See on Amazon Get your potatoes, carrots, and rutabaga squeaky clean with the help of this vegetable brush. The bristles are sturdy enough to effectively clean out dirt and other impurities from all the nooks of crannies of root vegetables (and other veggies too). The non-slip, flexible grip makes the brush comfortable to use, and you can clean it thoroughly in the dishwasher when you're done scrubbing.

10. A Set of Environmentally-Friendly Stainless Steel Straws Magnum Steel Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (4 Pack) $5 Amazon See on Amazon Do the environment a big favor and sip from these reusable stainless steel straws instead of the plastic variety. The 10-inch straws are bent (who doesn't love a bent straw?), dishwasher-safe, and rust-resistant. A scrubbing brush is included, so you can get rid of every last bit of that smoothie.

11. This Gadget That Removes The Leaves From Kale And Herbs In A Flash OXO Good Grips Herb and Kale Stripping Comb $6 Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever ended up with a super chewy kale salad because you didn't go through the trouble of removing the stems? Now you can remove them easily with this kale stripper. Just thread a stalk through one of the holes to remove the leaves in one fell swoop. The smaller holes can be used to strip herbs like rosemary and thyme, and the comb side is perfect for stripping smaller, leafy herbs like parsley and cilantro.

12. These Flexible Silicone Ice Cube Trays Ozera Silicone Ice Cube Trays (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon It's almost impossible to get just one or two cubes out of those stiff plastic trays since you have to flip them over, which nearly always results in a whole bunch of cubes falling out. Use these silicone ice cube trays instead. They're super flexible, so you can wriggle out as many cubes as you want without going overboard. The trays are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, too.

13. A Sink Caddy That Lets Your Sponges Drain Properly Eunion Sink Caddy $8 Amazon See on Amazon Keeping your sponge on the side of the sink can leave an annoying pool of water behind. The worst part? That pool of water keeps the sponge wet — which can lead to bacterial growth. Keep things dry with this sponge holder. It fits right over your sink divider and has pockets on both sides for sponge storing, and the multiple holes allow your sponges to drain properly.

14. These Suitcase Organizers Are A Dream Come True VAYEEBO Luggage Organizers (6 Pieces) $10 Amazon See on Amazon If your suitcase always ends up looking like a disaster, these travel storage bags are for you. The rectangular bags keep your suitcase organized and all your clothes neatly folded. Each zippered bag is made from durable Oxford cloth with a mesh top so you can see what's inside. Use the bigger bag for sweaters, the smaller bags for underwear and shirts, and the pouches for dirty laundry. Choose from dozens of colors and designs.

15. The Flexible Silicone Body Brushes For Soft, Smooth Skin INNERNEED Silicone Body Brush $9 Amazon See on Amazon Slip your hand through the strap of this body brush and scrub up in the shower to exfoliate skin, massage muscles, boost circulation, and promote lymphatic drainage. It boasts nearly 3,000 bristles of varying sizes so you get a good scrub, but it's gentle enough to use on sensitive skin. The brush is made from soft, flexible silicone and dries fast, so it won't harbor bacteria.

16. This Collapsible Phone Stand That Also Doubles As A Grip PopSockets Collapsible Grip and Stand $10 Amazon See on Amazon This collapsible phone grip and stand is one of the most convenient ways you can prop up your phone to watch videos or FaceTime. The stand lies flat against the back of your phone and when you're ready to use it, it pops out like an accordion so you can set it on a flat surface. It also doubles as a phone grip — just slip it through your second and third fingers to keep your phone securely in hand.

17. These Chip Clips Are Extra-Wide New Soda Chips Bag Clips (3 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Keep those sour cream and cheddar chips fresh and crisp for days with these bag clips. The clips feature strong springs and extra-wide jaws, so they even work well on bulkier bags. Use them for nuts, chocolate chips, cookies, and other snacks too.

18. This Gel Bed Eye Mask For Headache And Dry Eye Relief NEWGO Gel Bead Eye Mask $9 Amazon See on Amazon This gel bead eye mask is an amazing remedy for so many ailments: migraines, tension headaches, dry eyes, puffy eyes, sinus pain — you name it, this can help out. Keep it in the freezer for cooling relief or microwave it for some comforting heat therapy. The adjustable Velcro closure lets you decide how much compression you get, and the soft fabric is comfortable against your face. Choose from light blue, pink, or sea foam green.

19. A Miniature Fan You Can Take With You Anywhere GS Pocket Size Fan $10 Amazon See on Amazon You're in the midst of the dog days of summer, but you're not about to miss that baseball game (even though it's in the middle of a heat wave). Bring this portable fan along. It's battery-operated and small enough to fit in your purse or pocket, and will keep you feeling cool all the way through the ninth inning.

20. This Simple Way To Give Yourself A Massage Physix Gear Massage Ball $6 Amazon This massage ball is one of the easiest ways to ease tension and soreness — or even warm up muscles before working out. Just roll the spiky ball along your feet, shoulders, or back to stimulate circulation and trigger point release. Made from durable rubber, the ball can withstand up to 300 pounds of pressure. A free e-book is included with each order, so you can learn how to get the most effective massage possible.

21. These Lip Masks Infused With 24-Karat Gold Genuva 24K Gold Collagen Lip Masks (30 Count) $10 Amazon See on Amazon For a pucker that looks — and feels — super kissable, put one of these these lip masks to work. The masks are soaked in an essence of collagen and 24-karat gold to stimulate skin cell renewal. The addition of oat peptides and hyaluronic acid add deep hydration, while grape seed oil leaves lips protected from the elements. Just wear them for 30 minutes a few times a week for soft, well-moisturized lips.

22. This Rose Quartz Facial Roller Your Skin Will Love MIMOSA Rose Quartz Facial Roller $10 Amazon See on Amazon A rose quartz facial roller is one of the easiest tools to incorporate into your beauty routine. Rolling the tool along your face can help stimulate lymphatic drainage, de-puff swollen eyes, and help your skin absorb moisturizers and serums more effectively. This roller is double-ended — use the larger roller on your forehead, cheeks, and neck, and the smaller roller under your eyes and around your nose.

23. A Boiled Egg Slicer For Easy Egg Salad Sandwiches OXO Good Grips Egg Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Making egg salad sandwiches is a breeze with this egg slicer. Just place a boiled egg in the holder and bring the top of the slicer down to create perfectly uniform slices. The holder cradles the egg in two directions, so you can get either round slices or oval slices. The dishwasher-safe slice features a non-slip base that keeps it from sliding around.

24. This Refrigerator Deodorizer Made With Odor-Absorbing Charcoal Innofresh Fridge-It Refrigerator Deodorizer $8 Amazon See on Amazon Keep refrigerator odor at bay with this ingenious little deodorizer. Made with activated charcoal, the deodorizer naturally absorbs and neutralizes unwanted smells, so your fridge stays fresh. The chemical-free deodorizer lasts for up to six months, and you can even hang it from one of the shelves with the handy, built-in hook.

25. This Micellar Foaming Face Wash That's Gentle On Skin Garnier SkinActive Micellar Foaming Face Wash $7 Amazon See on Amazon This micellar face wash is one of the gentlest and most effective ways to cleanse your face. The cleanser is formulated with a purified water solution and micelles — which are tiny, suspended molecules that break down dirt, oil, and makeup without drying out or irritating your skin. The foaming face wash is free of oil, fragrances, alcohol, parabens, and sulfates. This reviewer writes, "I've been using it for a week (day and night) and I can see the difference in my skin. It looks more alive and fresh!! I love it!"

26. This Veggie Spiralizer That Makes It Easy To Eat Healthy DRAGONN Vegetable Spiralizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to get more vitamins in, skip the pasta and use this veggie spiralizer to make veggie noodles instead. Just stick a vegetable into the spiralizer and rotate it to churn out noodles. (It's a lot like sharpening a pencil). The spiralizer comes with two blades so you can make skinny julienne ribbons or wider ribbons. It's dishwasher-safe and comes with a peeler and scrubbing brush. Try it with carrots, squash, zucchini, and cucumbers.

27. These Hydrating Hand Sanitizers That Don't Smell Clinical ArtNaturals Hand Sanitizer Gels (4 Count) $10 Amazon See on Amazon If traditional hand sanitizers dry out your skin, you might want to give these more natural hand sanitizers a try. They fend off bacteria, viruses, and fungus, but are formulated with moisturizing botanicals like aloe vera and jojoba seed oil to keep skin soft and smooth. Each set comes with four scents that smell a lot less clinical than other sanitizers: tea tree, lavender, coconut, and unscented. Keep these in the kitchen, at your desk, and in the bathroom.

28. These Baking Mats That Cut Down On Mess AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mats (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your nice pans and cookie sheets in pristine condition by using these baking mats. The non-stick mats are heat-safe up to 480 degrees, and let you forego the use of cooking sprays, oil, and parchment paper. Made from flexible and durable silicone, the mats can also be placed on an oven rack to minimize mess when you're making dishes that might bubble over.

29. A Rose Petal Toner That Calms And Protects Skin Thayer's Witch Hazel Toner $9 Amazon See on Amazon This rose petal toner by Thayer's has been around since 1847, so you know it's got to have some magical benefits for the skin. Formulated with rose petal water and witch hazel, the toner decreases irritation, reduces redness, balances pH, tightens pores, and helps prevent acne. The addition of aloe vera works to soothe, moisturize, and protect skin. Swipe this all over the face to balance your skin and make your complexion glow.

30. This Stainless Steel Soap That Gets Rid Of The Garlic Smell On Your Hands Amco Rub-A-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber $8 Amazon See on Amazon You made Julia Child's recipe for garlic soup — which calls for 16 cloves of garlic — and now your hands smell like, well, garlic. Get rid of that pungent odor fast with this stainless steel soap. Rubbing the bar between your hands will instantly remove any odor, so you don't have to feel self-conscious for the rest of the night. Use it after cooking with fish and onions too.

31. A Phone Stand That Gives You The Perfect Viewing Angle Tobeoneer Phone Stand $8 Amazon See on Amazon Put your phone right where you can see it with this sleek phone stand. Made from lightweight aluminum, the stand has a low center of gravity which keeps it from tipping over. It holds phones both vertically and horizontally, and rubber coating on the hooks ensure your phone won't get scratched up. Thread your charging cable through the opening and you can keep your phone powered up too. The stand is available in silver black, gold, and rose gold.

32. An Illuminating Rose Gold Facial Oil For A Complexion That Glows Ofanyia Rose Gold Elixir $10 Amazon See on Amazon Give your face the Midas touch with this gold facial oil. The tiny flakes of gold sink right into your skin, giving your complexion a healthy glow, while the rose hips work to brighten and smooth skin. The formula is super hydrating, so you can use it in place of your regular moisturizer. Use it alone or as a base for makeup, and put a dab on your lips while you're at it.

33. These Supports That Help Protect Plants And Flowers Ram-Pro Plant and Flower Supports (40 Pieces) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Calling everyone with a green thumb — these plant supports will keep your plants and flowers growing upright. Just clasp them around the stem of your plant, then use the clip to attach it to a stake, trellis, or pole. When a windy day comes around, you won't have to worry about your plants getting blown over or damaged. The supports are weatherproof and rust-resistant, and can be used in your vegetable garden, on flowers, or on trees heavy with fruit.

34. This Tattoo Eyebrow Pen That Mimics Natural Eyebrow Hair Yuxuan Eyebrow Tattoo Pen $10 Amazon See on Amazon Give your eyebrows a boost with this eyebrow pen. The pen features a fork-like applicator with four extra-fine tips that accurately mimic the look of natural eyebrow hairs. The pen is long-lasting, waterproof, and sweat-proof, so you don't have to stress about your eyebrows disappearing after a hot yoga session. One reviewer writes that it's the "best thing I've ever bought for my eyebrows!"

35. This Collapsible Pen That Links Onto Your Keychain True Utility Mini-Pen Keychain Pen $9 Amazon See on Amazon Have a writing utensil on hand at all times with this keychain pen. The pen functions like a telescope in that it extends to a full-length pen, then collapses down to 2 inches — about the size of a house key. The ballpoint pen is made with durable but lightweight stainless steel, and the cap has a ring that attaches right onto your keychain.

36. A Combination Spoon Rest And Lid Holder iPstyle Spoon Rest and Lid Holder $9 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your kitchen tidy with this spoon rest and lid holder. Made from stainless steel, one side features an indentation and vertical rack which are absolutely perfect for propping up lids. On the other side is a spoon rest that's contoured to cradle spoons of all sizes. This clever combo takes up minimal space, so you can set it right on your stovetop.

37. These Separators That Help Realign Your Toes And Reduce Foot Pain Agile Toes Toe Separators $9 Amazon See on Amazon Years of running, wearing heels, or spending long hours on your feet can wreak havoc on your toes. If that's you, wear these toe separators to properly realign your toes. Made from medical-grade gel, the stretchy, soft separators spread out toes, helping to retrain your feet and reduce pain. This convert writes: "My local podiatrist recommended this to me and it's been great. Feel less pain from my cramping toes and hammertoes."

38. This Space-Saving Collapsible Colander TOPULORS Collapsible Colander $8 Amazon See on Amazon Most colanders are pretty bulky, which means they take up valuable cupboard space in your kitchen. But thanks to this collapsible colander, you can get all that cupboard space back. It collapses flat — taking up minimal storage space — but easily pops out anytime you're ready to strain, drain, or rinse. Made from BPA-free silicone, the 9-inch diameter colander is heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

39. An Ultra-Moisturizing Overnight Lip Mask Aritaum Ginger Sugar Overnight Lip Mask $9 Amazon See on Amazon Transform dry, dull lips overnight with this super-moisturizing lip mask. The ginger and sugar gently exfoliate lips to get rid of flakiness, and then deeply moisturizing ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and murumuru butter (which comes from the murumuru tree in Brazil) inject your lips with a deep dose of hydration. Put this on before bed for softness that'll last for up to 24 hours — no lip balm needed.

40. These Ice Pop Molds For Frozen, Summery Treats Helpcook Silicone Ice Pop Molds (6 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon These ice pop molds let you make your very own popsicles at home. Just fill the silicone molds with ingredients like fruit juice, yogurt, or chocolate, fasten the lid, and stick in the freezer for a few hours. When fully frozen, squeeze the bottom of the mold to work out the pop for an icy treat. The leak-proof and dishwasher-safe molds come in whimsical, swirly rainbow colors.

41. This Set Of Sheet Masks For Seriously Smooth And Radiant Skin CeLaVi Sheet Masks (9 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon These sheet masks truly cover all the skincare bases. The set comes with nine masks: honey to cleanse and moisturize, cucumber to soothe and soften, tea tree to bring down irritation, avocado to hydrate, charcoal to deeply cleanse pores, pomegranate to brighten, collagen to firm and smooth, aloe vera to moisturize and reduce redness, and vitamin C to lighten dark spots and boost collagen production. Use one each night for dramatically revitalized skin.

42. This Cutlery Organizer That Doubles Your Kitchen Drawer Space Joseph Joseph Cutlery Organizer $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you're tight for kitchen drawer space, this cutlery tray is here to help. The uniquely designed organizer takes up half as much space as standard organizers by featuring stacked compartments that allow you to slip your spoons, forks, and knives under each other — instead of lining them up side by side the way you do with most cutlery trays.

43. A Tool That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Measuring Pasta Hin Plus Spaghetti Measuring Tool $8 Amazon See on Amazon Figuring out how much pasta to add to that pot of boiling water is always a guessing game — I always end up with far too much or far too little. This pasta measuring tool, though, makes it easy. Just thread your spaghetti or fettuccine through the appropriate hole depending on how many servings you want.

44. A Cleansing And Exfoliating Stick For Smooth, Hydrated Skin Yes To Coconut Coffee Scrub and Cleanser Stick $10 Amazon See on Amazon This combination face scrub and cleanser is in stick form — making it incredibly easy to get clear, smooth skin. Just dampen your skin, run the stick across your face, then work up a good lather with your hands and rinse. The coffee in this scrub gently exfoliates and promotes blood flow, while coconut, avocado, and meadow foam seed oil leave your skin deeply hydrated.

45. A Disco Ball Light You Can Plug Into Your Phone Fullfun USB Party Light $1 Amazon See on Amazon Bring the party with you wherever you go with this USB party light. Just plug it into any USB port — like the one on your phone — to illuminate the disco ball-like sphere and project a rainbow assortment of colors onto the wall and ceiling. Reviewers say "the tiny little thing puts off a lot of light," and that it's "way too much fun".

46. This Handmade Goat's Milk Soap In So Many Delicious Scents Legend's Creek Farm Sweetwater Goat's Milk Soap $8 Amazon See on Amazon This goat's milk soap is from a farm in Rhode Island. Along with goat's milk, the handmade soap is formulated with coconut and olive oils, hemp, shea, and oatmeal — all of which work together to cleanse and soothe sensitive, irritated skin. The soap is available in 15 naturally-derived scents, like sweetwater, lavender, eucalyptus, and honey oatmeal.

47. This Olive Oil Bottle Set That's Perfect For Any Gourmand Aozita Olive Oil Bottle Set $10 Amazon See on Amazon The dark glass of this olive oil bottle prevents oxidation, which can significantly extend the freshness of olive oil. The two stainless steel pour spouts (one with a flip-top cap and one with a dust-proof cap) release a slow and steady stream of oil, so you don't have to worry about drenching your salad or pasta. And when you transfer olive oil into the bottle, use the convenient funnel to prevent any mess.

48. This Set Of Flexible Cutting Mats So You Can Funnel Chopped Veggies Right Into Your Salad Bowl Nicole Home Collection Flexible Cutting Mats (3 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon These cutting mats have so many great things going for them: they're thin, so they take up minimal storage space, they're color-coded, so they help prevent food cross-contamination, and they're flexible, so you can fold them up to funnel food into a bowl after you're done chopping. The mats are BPA-free, anti-microbial, and dishwasher-safe.

49. These Stencils For Mess-Free Eye Makeup Application LKE Eyeshadow Stencils (100 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Trying to perfect your cat eye? Use one of these eyeshadow stencils to help you create the perfect wing with your liquid eyeliner. You can also use the stencils under your eyes to catch any fallout when you're applying eyeshadow. The stencils are made from soft, breathable fabric with a little light adhesive on back to keep it secure on your skin while you make yourself up.

50. A Thermometer That Helps You Determine If Your Oven Is As Hot As It Says It Is Taylor Large Dial Oven Thermometer $6 Amazon See on Amazon Ovens don't always run true to temperature — for instance, your dial might say 350 degrees, but the oven itself might be closer to 320. So if you're getting uneven results when you bake or roast, you might want to use this oven thermometer find out how hot it really is. You can stand this thermometer upright or hang it from an oven rack, and the easy-to-read dial takes temperatures between 100 and 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

51. A Luxurious French Body Wash Made With Sweet Almond Oil L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil $10 Amazon See on Amazon This travel size shower oil by L'Occitane will add a little touch of luxury to your morning. The body wash transforms into a foamy lather when combined with water, and because it's enriched with vitamin E-packed sweet almond oil, it'll leave your skin ultra-smooth and moisturized. The addition of grape seed oil locks in hydration, while antioxidant-rich rosemary leaf extract leaves skin protected.