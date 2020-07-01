There's nothing quite like that sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach when you receive a rejection text. Some are easier to receive; for instance, getting one after a first date might be a bummer, but a breakup text out of the blue can be devastating. Knowing how to respond to being rejected over text can offer at least some solace by putting more of the agency and power back in your hands.

Why do rejection texts sting so much? Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast, tells Elite Daily it's because being turned down over text can feel very disrespectful. "It’s hard because it can make a person feel as though they weren’t worth an in-person chat," she explains. "It's becoming more and more common, especially with younger generations. It’s the easy way out, so to speak."

Connell Barrett, Dating Transformation founder and dating coach with The League, says it comes down to the message making you feel like you're not enough. "The thing is, someone who’s only had a date or two with you can’t really reject you because they don’t even know you. All they’re really saying is, 'We’re not a good fit' or 'You’re not my type,''' he tells Elite Daily. "It’s not rejection. It’s just information." In this case, the question becomes what to do with this "information" they so kindly provided you with. Do you go silent or reply? If you decide to speak up, what do you say? It all depends on the circumstance. Here's how the experts say to handle being rejected over text in a few common situations.

They just aren’t interested in you romantically.

izusek/E+/Getty Images

Putting yourself out there and letting someone know you’re interested in them romantically can be really difficult. It requires vulnerability and bravery, but sometimes, sadly, it's just not reciprocated. In that case, you may end up receiving a rejection text. After the initial sting fades, you may feel unsure of what to do, but that’s totally normal, explains April Masini author, relationship, and etiquette expert, who says you can also opt not to reply at all. “Not every rejection requires a response. In other cases, silence speaks volumes,” she tells Elite Daily. However, if you do decide you want to respond, her advice is to take the high road. “Being polite, even when your rejector is not, can feel satisfying and is the best overall advice I can give," she says. "Lashing out may feel good in the moment, but you'll probably regret your actions down the road.”

A post-first date rejection.

After a first date that seemed to go well, the last thing you might expect is a text telling you the feeling isn't mutual. While that’s likely a letdown, Barrett advises taking it in stride. “If they did it with kindness and grace, thank them for telling you,” he says. “It shows class on their part to not ghost you, so you can return that by saying, ‘Hey, thanks for letting me know.’ Also, feel free to add a joke to lighten the tone, like ‘I guess I’ll have to return the engagement ring that I bought you after our first date now.'" The key, says Barrett, is to keep things positive, light, and moving forward.

This is especially true, adds Masini, if you met them through a mutual friend or you are likely to cross paths with them in the future. “Keeping the ending polite and clean, in spite of a disappointing rejection, is a good idea for any future encounters. Burning bridges is always risky,” she explains.

A breakup text.

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

The most dreaded rejection text of all is the one that ends a relationship. First and foremost, Barrett stresses that a breakup text is a major faux pas on their part. “People do it because it’s less awkward for them, so it’s an inherently selfish act. The way someone breaks up is a reflection of their character," hey explains. "You can ask yourself, ‘Would I even want to be with someone who breaks up this way? Did they just do me a favor by breaking up via text?’”

Masini agrees. “If you’ve been rejected by text, you were dating someone who isn’t very respectful of your feelings. If the relationship had continued, you would've been subjected to more behavior where your feelings were not respected," she says. "In other words, you’ve learned something not-so-great about a person who breaks up over text — and saved yourself time in a relationship that was going to be not-so-nice. This rejection, in this way, is a gift. Find someone else who is more caring and has better manners.” If you do feel as though you want to reply, her advice is to keep it brief and classy. “You can simply text back, 'Good luck!' Or you can tell them that it’s been fun, or you’re sorry things didn’t work out, and simply move on," she suggests. "Keep your side of the street clean and move on. You’ve dodged a bullet.”

If you (understandably) have questions, Leckie says responding to their text is your opportunity to ask them. “Do your best to stay calm and keep it classy, then block them and begin the healing process if you are really struggling," she advises. "You don’t want to keep the door open for them to pop up and cause you a bunch of grief all over again. Exes like to circle back, even if they broke up with you. Don’t give them the opportunity. If they genuinely cared, they wouldn’t have broken up with you in the first place.”

In the end, it comes back to Barrett's initial assertion that rejection is ultimately information. Now you know something you didn't before, and that information sets you free to move on to find someone else who you're a better fit with. That doesn't mean the rejection won’t hurt a bit, but you don’t need to internalize it and feel like it's about something that you’re lacking, because you're not.

Experts cited:

Connell Barrett, Dating Transformation founder and dating coach with The League

Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast

April Masini author, relationship and etiquette expert