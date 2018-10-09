If You Feel Lonely While Single, Try These 10 Tips From Women Who Have Been There
Being single has a plethora of wonderful benefits. It's your chance to go seize every and any adventure you so please! It's your chance to go on eight dates a week just for the hell of it! It's your chance to devote all of your time to writing that novel you've always dreamed of writing! That all being said, it's normal to occasionally feel lonely while single. So how do you deal with those feelings of loneliness? Well, in a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, ladies shared their own best personal tips.
Get into a relationship with yourself.
Date yourself, f*ck yourself, love yourself, respect yourself, teach yourself, grow yourself.Those that want to treat you the same will gravitate towards you. Eventually you’ll find love in many different types of relationships and a romantic one won’t seem as important.
Follow this three-step process.
1. Friends. Talk to them, share, go do stuff together, even online counts.
2. Hobbies. Ties into 1, and gives a little purpose to you and fills your time up. Also a good way to find someone to not be single anymore, though that shouldn't be your goal.
3. Journal. Keep a diary, write in it. It makes for a really good outlet.
Learn to enjoy your own company.
I enjoy my own company, so I just did things I liked doing by myself or spent time with friends if I felt like I wanted human contact.
Embrace your independence.
I rarely get lonely. I have friends and outside of them I enjoy my independence. I don't fully like the idea of spending most of my time with one other person. Seeing my friends 1-2 times a week is great. There's more to life than romance and you can have just as much fun without it.
Keep your social calendar full.
Having a healthy social life is important. I have a fair few friends, some incredibly close and several others to hang out less frequently with. I have a dog, she helps. I also engage heavily in my hobbies. I have an allotment where I grow lots of fruit and vegetables, and then I bake or cook them into delicious food.Ultimately you need to fill up your time with other things you find enjoyable.
Adopt a dog.
I got a dog lol. He gets me out of the house rain or shine every single day regardless of how shitty I feel, and the walking always improves my mood. I can start off grumpy, but seeing how happy my pup is to be outside walking with me always improves my mood.But if a dog isn't your thing, hobbies are a huge help. I like to take cooking classes and now that my pup is a bit older I'm looking to get back into those. I might also take an art class or two to dust off those cobwebs.
Let yourself be sad.
I have clingy cats so they keep me company most of the times. However when I do feel lonely, I just let myself be sad and pat my own back when trying to sleep. However, I prefer the occasional loneliness than having no time for myself.
Watch "Jigsaw."
Watch Daniel Sloss’ Jigsaw on Netflix. It has caused a lot of people to break up... I was already single when I watched it, but it helped me realize that I don’t need a relationship to feel complete. I can fill the jigsaw puzzle of my life with other pieces instead of romantic love for the time being and that’s okay. Just gotta make sure you fill it with pieces that make you happy.
Cultivate your friendships.
I used to be a relationship person but I’ve been single for almost a year now and a big thing for me was really cultivating my friendships and making them my priority. I don’t really get lonely much anymore and even though I would like a relationship again one day I don’t feel like I need one to be ok.
Invest in hobbies.
I like to invest in hobbies that have large communities, e.g. improv, rec basketball.
I also love solo traveling, and I acknowledge that if I was in a relationship I wouldn’t be able to indulge all my various passions and interests.
The only guaranteed person you have in life is you, so ya best like her a lot!!
