While being in this situation is a bummer to say the least, there are some things you can do to change it, says Gordon. If you want to take a more proactive route, Gordon suggests putting in some effort to forge a friendship with your partner’s friends. “Trust builds with the friends if you make the effort to build your own friendship with them so that they like you, approve of you, and want you around,” she says. If this is successful, not only will you have resolved the tension between everyone involved, you will have made some new friends. That's what we call a win-win.

Unfortunately, making friends with your partner's friends won’t always be a viable solution, particularly if the mistrust is caused by them negatively influencing your partner, or if they have crossed serious boundaries with you. In that case, Gordon says it's time to have a heart to heart with your partner. “The most important thing to do is to control and contain your emotional responses,” she advises. “Have a calm conversation with your partner about your concerns. Explain that the way their friends act makes you feel slightly insecure, and explain to your partner that you may just need some reassurance that their friends are not swaying them when it comes to decisions about you or the relationship.”

If you want this to be as productive a conversation as possible, Gordon also cautions against losing your temper or making ultimatums. “Nobody wins when demands are made about who someone can or cannot be friends with, and a conversation like that will never end well," she explains. "Instead, stay calm and explain how you feel without overreacting.” Ideally, your partner will hear you out and start making changes to address the issue. However, if that’s not the case, it's time to start deciding if this is a situation you can see yourself staying in long-term and behave accordingly. While there is never any guarantee that you’ll be friends with all your partners' friends, they do need to at least be respectful to you and your relationship. Don’t let anyone make you feel like you deserve anything less.