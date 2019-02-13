This year, you can ring in the holiday of love with a little boozy self-indulgence, thanks to Ibotta’s Valentine’s Day mobile deal for 2019. The shopping app, which I'd totally recommend downloading anyway for cash back offers on everyday purchases at grocery stores and restaurants, is now offering a special promo where users can get a free flute of champagne (which is valid at any bar or restaurant) on either Feb. 13 or Feb. 14. Here's how to claim your glass of bubbly (almost) on the house for a festive toast.

According to a Wednesday, Feb. 13 press release from Ibotta, the mobile platform is giving its users the gift of bubbles for Valentine's Day with its "Sparkling Wine for your Valentine" campaign, which goes through Thursday. Here's how it works. Anyone with a smartphone can take advantage of the offer by downloading the Ibotta app, which offers a slew of cash back options on many grocery store necessities as well as purchases on restaurant and bar orders, apps like Groupon and Amazon, beauty and wellness, clothing, and beer, wine, and spirits. Basically, if you're spending money on pretty much anything you use in your life, I'd recommend downloading the app, because it's completely free and you can guarantee that you'll be getting at least some money back when you upload your receipts. Plus, you usually get a $10 welcome bonus offer just for signing up as long as you redeem your first rebate within a week of creating your account and follow certain guidelines.

To take advantage of Ibotta's "Sparkling Wine for your Valentine" promo, select "Restaurants and Bars" under the "Find Offers" tab. Next, tap either "Any Restaurant" or "Any Bar" and scroll down until you see the "Sparkling Wine or Champagne, Any Brand" offer, which gifts you $5 towards your glass of bubbly. To redeem the offer and get your cash, make sure you've selected the deal, then head out on the town to get your boozy sips.

Ibotta

Whether you order a flute of Champagne at dinner with your SO or toast to a fun Galentine's night out on the town with your crew, make sure you save your receipt so that you can upload it to the app by the end of the night on Feb. 14. To redeem, simply select the "Redeem" tab, upload the receipt, then select which deal you're redeeming fir. The app will let you know that the upload is successful, and voila, you've got $5 towards your celebratory sips in your Ibotta account.

There are a few things to keep in mind with this promo. First of all, you can only withdraw cash from your Ibotta earnings into your bank account when you've reached $20, so it's unlikely that you'll be able to reimburse yourself for your drink right away. However, with the $10 sign up offer and all the $5 referrals you could be earning from your friends who also want a discounted glass of champagne, you'll be well on your way.

Second of all, I'll admit that depending on where you live, it might be pretty unlikely that $5 will pay for your whole glass of bubbly (unless you're able to find an amazing happy hour deal). But with that being said, you're still likely to be getting your libation of choice about 50 percent off, which is a win-win in my book.

Ibotta CEO and Founder Bryan Leach explained in the press release:

"Ibotta has given more than $500 million in cash rewards to our Savers, but we wanted to do something special to start 2019. A Valentine's Day champagne toast felt like the perfect opportunity to show our love and appreciation."

He continued, "So, if you find yourself toasting this Valentine's Day, we hope you'll enjoy some bubbles on behalf of Ibotta."

I'll cheers to that!