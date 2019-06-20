More bizarre but hilarious sketch comedy is coming your way soon, because Netflix just announced that the streaming service has picked up a second season of its new series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. The new sketch show premiered just two months ago in late April, but has quickly become a viral hit, providing a ton of silly GIFs and reaction images that have helped the series blow up on social media. Now that I Think You Should Leave Season 2 is happening, you can expect to see even more ridiculous characters coming to Netflix soon.

The Season 2 pick-up announcement does not reveal any details about the upcoming second season aside from confirmation that it will be released sometime in 2020. Most likely, the new season will follow the same format as the debut season and be comprised of six episodes 16 to 18 minutes in length that each feature a handful of short comedy sketches. Fans can also look forward to more guest stars, since the sketch format lends itself so well to getting impressive cameos. Season 1 featured performances from Andy Samberg, Vanessa Bayer, Will Forte, and Steven Yeun.

Some of the standout sketches from the show's first season include Will Forte yelling at Tim Robinson on an airplane, a very interesting old man bullying a fellow member of a car focus group, and Vanessa Bayer trying but completely failing to make a cutely self-deprecating Instagram caption.

Netflix Is A Joke on YouTube

I Think You Should Leave is the brainchild of comedian Tim Robinson, who is known for his off-the-walls, surrealist approach to comedy. Robinson previously worked with Netflix as one of the stars of the streaming service's 2016 series The Characters, which gave eight buzzy comedians their own 30-minute episode each to write and star in.

Tim Robinson first garnered attention as a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2012 to 2014. More recently he co-created and co-starred in the Comedy Central sitcom Detroiters with Sam Richardson, which ran for two season before getting cancelled last year. Richardson has also written for Seth Meyers and Bill Hader's spoof docu-series Documentary Now!, as well as writing a sketch every now and then for new SNL episodes.

The renewal of I Think You Should Leave also marks a rare investment in sketch comedy from Netflix. The streaming service has been notably producing a lot more stand-up comedy specials in recent years, as well as original comedy series, but Netflix's only sketch series prior to I Think You Should Leave was its 2015 reboot of Mr. Show with Bob and David. The Characters was also technically a sketch comedy series, but with its own unique structure. But I Think You Should Leave will be Netflix's first sketch show to get a second season.

Unfortunately, fans will have to sight tight to see what sketch ideas Tim Robinson has cooking up for the new season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Season 2 of the series is not going to launch until sometime in 2020.