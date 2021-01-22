Even though it's only been around for one season and some change, Euphoria has greatly altered the way people think about their makeup. The bejeweled faces, graphic eyeliner, and overall maximalist approach to makeup the show takes is just one of things that made Euphoria an instant success. However, the stars of the show are just as iconic on the screen as well as off. In an interview with Vogue, Hunter Schafer shared her makeup routine, and as you can imagine, it's not that far off from the looks she wears in the show. Schafer's character Jules stole my heart as soon as she first biked onto the scene, but it was Schafer's fantastical makeup that wrapped me around the actor's finger. With the HBO show's second special episode, centering on Jules, coming out on Jan. 22, now's a better time than ever to take a deep dive into Schafer's own makeup preferences.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the North Carolina School of the Arts graduate takes a very artistic approach to her makeup designs. "When I’m thinking about doing an eyeshadow look, I think about it in the context of an oil painting, which is all about doing a lot of thin layers of colors to create something more dimensional," Schafer told Vogue on Jan. 20. "It all makes a lot of sense to me in my head that way."

As a Global Makeup Ambassador for Japanese beauty brand Shiseido, the cult-favorite retailer came up a lot throughout Schafer's routine. As a first step for her makeup, she uses Shiseido's Radiant Lifting Foundation ($45, Shiseido) for its lightweight and buildable formula, especially when she wants to look more polished.

Another tool that helps Schafer achieve her graphic looks is the Shiseido MicroLiner ($22, Shiseido). The fine tip makes it easy for the 21-year-old to draw sharp, detailed looks. She recently used the product to draw a trans symbol and sword on the corner of her eyes, proving just how detailed you can get with the product. However, in true Schafer fashion, she doesn't stick to just black. "I’ve been experimenting with the colored liners and these colorful ControlledChaos Mascaras ($25, Shiseido) as well. So they can match up or contrast," she said, filling my head with a wealth of multi-colored makeup ideas. You can use the Kajal InkArtist ($25, Shiseido) to create your own vibrant, Schafer-inspired look.

If, even after all this inspiration, you're still unsure what to do with your makeup to kick it up a few notches, Schafer has some words of encouragement. "Euphoria approaches makeup with a creativity that I hope is encouraging of its audience to just do whatever they want, because that’s kind of all we did for the show. We were like, 'Let’s do whatever, let’s have fun with it.'”