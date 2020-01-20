Reese Witherspoon is on a roll teaming up with other women to create TV for a female audience, starring actresses in roles that might not otherwise exist. Her latest venture is airing on Hulu. It is an adaptation of Celeste Ng's novel Little Fires Everywhere, which her Hello Sunshine production company is producing in conjunction with Kerry Washington's Simpson Street. The two actresses are set to star in the miniseries as well. From the looks of Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere trailer, it's going to be a tour de force.

Little Fires Everywhere is Ng's second book, after her debut novel, Everything I Never Told You, won Amazon Book of the Year and became a bestseller. Little Fires Everywhere went on to be named Goodreads Choice Awards for fiction in 2017. The story, which is set in Shaker Heights, OH in the mid-1990s, features two families — the Richardsons and the Warrens — who become intertwined after Elena Richardson rents to Mia Warren and her daughter Pearl. Witherspoon stars as Elena, who is an uptight ambitious suburbanite with a "perfect" family. Washington plays Mia, a photographer and sometimes drifter, whose life is full of secrets.

For those looking forward to seeing the flames spring up when Witherspoon and Washington clash, the trailer promises a lot of sizzle.

Hulu on YouTube

Here's the series' official synopsis:

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The cast includes Joshua Jackson as Elna's husband Bill Richardson, and Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Jade Pettyjohn, and Megan Stott as children Trip, Moody, Lexi, and Izzy. Lexi Underwood plays Pearl Warren, Mia's daughter. Rosemarie DeWitt and Huang Lu also star.

Little Fires Everywhere is scheduled to debut on Hulu on March 18, 2020. It is not confirmed how many episodes Hulu will release the first week. Most assume it will follow what has become standard procedure for the streaming service, and begin with two or three installments for the debut, and then one episode a week to follow.