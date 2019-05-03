There's nothing like sitting down and watching your favorite show after a long day. However, on May 1, Hulu announced a program that'll make watching TV even more enjoyable. I'm talking about Hulu's "Friends with Benefits" program, which features Hidden Gems that'll help you score cool offers and opportunities throughout the platform. Just think of it as an ongoing scavenger hunt where you'll find rewards hidden within the service — specifically through "faux movie titles."

That's right: Hidden Gems found within fake content titles will help viewers unlock various rewards, per Hulu. Those rewards might include different opportunities, offers, and experiences. In other words, subscribers should keep their eyes open while they're scanning the platform if they're hoping to score a reward. If you currently use Hulu, you can start looking for Hidden Gems immediately. When you stumble upon a fake title, you'll be able to click on it to unveil the Hidden Gem. Then, directions should appear on the screen that'll help you redeem your reward, per Hulu.

So, what are you waiting for? Power Hulu up and start looking for a Hidden Gem. According to the company, there's currently one that's available until May 9. Thankfully, Hulu provided some hints about it, which I'll get into in a moment.

To create the first Hidden Gem, Hulu partnered with The Bouqs Co., a popular bouquet service that offers nationwide delivery. If you scroll through Hulu and wind up coming across this Hidden Gem, you'll be able to redeem a $40 bouquet voucher for the company. Why flowers, you ask? Well, Mother's Day is right around the corner, and The Bouqs Co. offers tons of arrangements that are perfect for the occasion.

Again, the the Hidden Gem linked to The Bouqs Co. will only be live on Hulu until Thursday, May 9. However, that won't be the end of Hidden Gems. According to the streaming platform, the "Friends with Benefits" program is permanent, and each Hidden Gem has its own timeline. With that being said, I'm sure a different Hidden Gem will appear within the service when the first one is gone, and another one after that.

Still, it'd be pretty cool to score a discounted bouquet, so keep your eyes open.

What's cool about Hulu's "Friends with Benefits" program is that any Hulu subscriber can get involved and look for Hidden Gems. There's no limit to the amount of viewers who can redeem a reward, so don't worry if you haven't found the first Hidden Gem yet.

If you do find the first Hidden Gem (or any that follow), keep in mind that you'll only be able to redeem your prize code once, per Hulu. However, you could give your buddies clues about which fake title the offer is under. Sharing is caring, right?

Those of you who aren't signed up for Hulu yet can start a free trial and see how you like it. If you end up loving the streaming service, you can continue your quest for Hidden Gems and redeem the prizes you unveil.