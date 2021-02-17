If you're one of the many people who fell head over heels for Connell and Marianne's love story when Normal People dropped on Hulu in 2020, then get excited. No, unfortunately the Irish romance isn't getting a second season, but the streamer announced the next best thing: an upcoming streaming adaptation of Normal People author Sally Rooney's first novel, Conversations with Friends. To make things even better the cast of Hulu's Conversations with Friends is packed with superstars, including a pop star's boyfriend and a Girls breakout.

The yearning, sprawling love story of seemingly polar opposite schoolmates Connell and Marianne made Normal People a hit both when the novel was first published in 2018 and when it was adapted for Hulu, BBC Three, and RTÉ One in a 2020 limited series. But before she released Normal People, Sally Rooney's debut novel was another twisty romantic drama: 2017's Conversations with Friends. Unlike Normal People, Conversations with Friends centers on two different couples, telling the story of how their intimate lives became unpredictably mixed up in each other.

Following the immense success of Normal People, Hulu and the BBC picked up a series adaptation of Conversations with Friends on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The upcoming show is sure to be a can't-miss watch for all Normal People fans.

Hulu

Conversations With Friends Premiere Date

Unfortunately, fans should not expect to see Conversations with Friends pop up on Hulu anytime in 2021. The series is slated to begin production in Dublin, Belfast, and more international locations in 2021, with a scheduled release sometime in 2022.

Conversations With Friends Trailer

Since the series was only just announced and has yet to begin production, it will be some time before a trailer is released. Hopefully, fans will get a first look at the show before the end of 2021.

Conversations With Friends Cast

Along with the series' announcement came the reveal of a very exciting cast. The four leads of Conversations with Friends will be played by The Favourite star Joe Alwyn, Girls breakout Jemima Kirke, Utopia actor Sasha Lane, and newcomer Alison Oliver.

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Conversations With Friends Plot

The story of Conversations with Friends centers on two couples: college students Frances (played by Oliver) and Bobbi (Lane), and the older married couple Nick (Alwyn) and Melissa (Kirke). Told from Frances' point of view, both Frances and Bobbi are drawn into the world of the journalist Melissa after she takes an interest in them at a poetry reading in Dublin. Things start to get complicated when they meet Melissa's husband, an actor named Nick, and Frances finds herself unexpectedly drawn to him, leading to a secret affair.

Look for Conversations with Friends to steam up your screen when its premieres on Hulu sometime in 2022.