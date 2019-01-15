How You're Good At Adulting, As Told By Your Zodiac Sign

Ah, adulting. The adult-like yet incredibly complex practice of getting things done in a timely and responsible manner, despite the simple fact that you're a hot-mess-express millennial, with way too many unread text messages. Anyhoo, I'm going to reveal how you're good at adulting, based on your zodiac sign, because in the end, the cosmos blessed each and every one of us with a pro and a con. Either way, everyone's good at something, right? Although, some of us are especially good at being mature adults, while others are still having trouble accepting the harsh facts of reality. TBH, I think everyone feels a little bit of both.

However, I can't help but think of my darling earth sign family, considering some of us are clearly better at staying organized than others, don't you think? Yes, I just insinuated that Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are better at adulting, and I'm pretty sure the rest of the zodiac signs are having trouble accepting that. Now, who am I to decide which zodiac sign is better at adulting, when the term "adulting" means something different for everyone? Before you take this offensively, just know that I am simply referring to the element Earth itself, as it is a symbol of our physical reality.

On another note, and I say this in almost every single one of my articles, we are not just our sun sign. So, if you're really wondering the type of "adult" you are, or how "responsible" you are, there are a number of factors to consider. First and foremost, which of the four elements (fire, earth, air, water) dominates your chart? Secondly, which zodiac signs rule your second, sixth, and tenth house? If interested, take a second to look at your birth chart for more clarity. Trust me, you won't regret it.

Anyway, here's how you're good at adulting, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries: You Enjoy A Good Challenge

I really can't think of something you wouldn't do, Aries. Granted, that can also be a bit scary, but hey, at least you're ready to give it your all, no matter what.

Taurus: You Like Talking About Money

Your sign rules the bank, and well, you're an expert at organizing your finances. Oh, and splurging at the mall is included, but business is business, right Taurus?

Gemini: You're Incredibly Resourceful

You're clever AF, multifaceted, and easily bored, which is precisely why you thrive when it comes time to getting the job done. Plus, you'll brag about it, too.

Cancer: You're Maternal And Family Oriented

Oh, Cancer. The idea of adding another human to your list of responsibilities doesn't scare you at all. The thought of building a family, keeping a cozy home, and nurturing your loved ones is everything.

Leo: You're A People Pleaser

You'll do anything to see people smile, Leo. So much so, you'll probably work harder just so you can buy something extra special for your S.O. The key is the praise after the fact.

Virgo: You're Methodical And Organized

Your sign rules the mind, and you're a big fan of the entire process, Virgo. Everything from organization to analyzing, the list goes on. You're an expert at adulting, and you know it.

Libra: You're Charming And Open Minded

TBH, it's already hard to say no to you, considering you're totally charming. However, some of us are blessed with these perks, and well, you somehow talk your way in and out of everything.

Scorpio: You're Great At Reading Between The Lines

Oh, Scorpio. You're always 10 steps ahead of everyone, and that in itself is a gift from the cosmos. You're incredibly intuitive, and somehow always read between the lines.

Sagittarius: You're Worldly And Savvy

You've traveled out of the country, studied abroad, and love to learn new things. This is precisely why you're so savvy in your everyday life, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: You're Ambitious And Realistic AF

You're the boss of the zodiac, Capricorn. We honestly couldn't tell you something you don't already know, and when it comes down to the facts, you're the expert. Period.

Aquarius: You're Logical And Totally Clever

You're so detached, it's almost an art form. This, of course, helps you keep calm, and see things from a logical standpoint, rather than emotionally. You get down to business, Aquarius.

Pisces: You're Multifaceted AF

Hate to break it to you, Pisces, but you're not the best at "adulting" per se. However, you are incredibly versatile, and your chameleon-like ways get the job done for you.