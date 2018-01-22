How You Could Drive Your Partner Away, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to love and relationships, we can use all the help we can get to make them work, which is why reading horoscopes isso much fun. Whether you buy into the predictive nature of the zodiac or not, you can learn a lot about your yourself from understanding your sign, about your strengths, and, yes, even your weaknesses. We look to the stars to help us understand characteristics that make us compatible with others, but what about the opposite? What can your astrological sign tell you about how you could drive your partner away?

It can be really hard to see ourselves as others see us. The motivation for how we behave is so entwined with the emotion that inspires it that it can cloud our vision to how we are actually being receive by others. Are you having trouble maintaining relationships? Or are you worried you might ruin something good with the person you are with now? It's time for some self-reflection, with a little help from the stars. Stop the cycle of doubt and fear by addressing the character trait that is pushing people away. Here's what that might be, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Selfishness

Everyone loves an adventurous Aries gal, but the downside of all that attention and thrill-seeking is that an Aries can tend to be very self-involved. Try and keep your empathetic heart as big as your appetite for new experiences.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Jealousy

Tauruses have a ton of love to give, and that is a beautiful thing, but when you hand out your heart so freely, it's easy to become resentful and jealous when you don’t feel the love coming back in return. Jealousy is one of the most effective ways to push what you want away.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Inconsistency

Multifaceted Geminis can really be the whole package: adaptable and fun. However, there can be a downside to all that duality, and that is inconsistency. One of the things that creates security in a relationship is knowing you can count on the behaviors of a partner; someone who is easily changeable can undermine that foundation.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Clinginess

Cancers are blessed with the ability to make deep, meaningful connections with people, thanks to their intuition and innate sympathy. However, this also means it can be hard for them to let go. And being too clingy, Cancer, might just be your downfall.

Leo (July 23 To August 22): Patronizing

Proud, powerful Leos are incredibly attractive. Who doesn't love someone who just oozes confidence? However, Leos are also guilty of crossing the line from proud to pompous from time to time. And no one wants a partner who is patronizing or belittling.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22): Being Overcritical

Reliable and clever Virgos know how to set a partner at ease. You can feel safe and secure with a partner you can always count on... that is, unless they go into hyper-critical Virgo mode. Take it easy, Virgo. Even perfectionists need to tame the harsh judge inside sometimes.

Libra (September 23 To October 22): Being Too Flirtatious

You can't beat a Libra when it comes to romance. Libra gals know how to really sweep you off your feet with their easygoing, social-butterfly ways. The trouble is, sometimes, they just don’t know when to stop… flirting, that is.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21): Stubbornness

Being with a passionate Scorpio is hot, hot, hot. However, when they don’t get their way, Scorpios have been known to go full-scorched earth. In a healthy relationship, there has to be compromise — like, a lot of it. So, Scorpios looking for something that will last will have to learn when to give in.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21): Irresponsibility

Staying in long-term relationships can be challenging for Sag gals. They love their freedom and struggle with mundane things like, you know, responsibility. This can be fun for a fling, but when you want to be serious with someone, you need to count on them to be responsible.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19): Pessimism

When times get tough, having a practical and prudent Capricorn by your side can be game changer — unless you are looking for someone to help keep morale up, that is. Despite having an innate gift for solving problems, Caps are also sometimes guilty of seeing every glass on the planet as perpetually half empty.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18): Being Cold

Aquarians are such a walking contradiction. On one hand, they are capable of enormous amounts of love for humanity and are driven to the make the world a better place. But when it comes to relationships, their powerful intellect can sometimes get in the way of being fully emotionally present with their partner.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20): Being Secretive

Who doesn't love a dreamer? Pisces are gifted with a powerful imagination that makes them deeply compassionate and empathetic — excellent traits in a lover. However, because they live so much in their heads, they can also become secretive and withholding. This can quickly undermine trust and security in their relationships.

People are complicated. We all have strengths and weaknesses, and there are 10 times as many reasons why people will be drawn to you, rather than pushed away. But it never hurts to work on the rough edges to help bring the people we love even closer.

