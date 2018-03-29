How Will Meghan Markle Leave 'Suits'? The Future Royal Is Heading Out Soon
Meghan Markle might have spent the last few months touring the UK with her fiancé Prince Harry, but in a weird blast to the past, her TV show Suits returned for the second half of its seventh season on March 28. Markle and her co-star Patrick J. Adams have officially already left the series, but their characters will remain on the show until the end of the season. It is definitely bizarre to watch this alternative version of Markle when we now know so much more about her, but I'm not complaining about getting some more time with Rachel and Mike before they're written out of Suits. With a two-hour finale airing on April 25, how will Meghan Markle leave Suits?
Speaking to TVLine, Suits executive producer and creator Aaron Korsh teased how the engaged Rachel and Mike will depart the series:
So, essentially, it sounds like Rachel and Mike are leaving the law firm to retreat into their own blissfully married bubble.
In the return episode of Season 7, Harvey and Donna's romantic drama was the main focus, but we still got a glimpse of how Markle and Adams' characters were progressing. Rachel and Mike decided to make their wedding a priority, suggesting that a decision about their future as a couple will come sooner rather than later. Although the first half of the season wrapped before Markle's engagement to Prince Harry was announced, Korsh spilled in an interview with Radio 4 that he and the other creative staff took a chance on her future with Harry about a year ago, deciding to gradually work the character of Rachel out of the show:
As for Adams, he officially announced his series departure in January 2018, citing a desire to spend more time with his wife as a key reason why. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he explained:
If you're hoping for a sneaky nod to Markle's royal future, you're out of luck. Adams told THR that Korsh purposely avoided any connections between real life and the world of Suits. As the end of Season 7 nears, I don't think we'd need that little inside joke to entertain us - after all, Mike and Rachel's last few scenes are bound to be achingly sweet.
Suits returns on Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET on USA. Time to concoct a perfect departure theory!