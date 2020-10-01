Out of all the things that could stop or even slow down Rihanna, the continuing coronavirus pandemic isn't one of them. While the singer already spent some of her quarantine dedicated to the launch of Fenty Skin, that hasn't been her only project. For its second major fashion show, you'll be able to watch Rihanna's Savage x Fenty runway show on Amazon Prime. The inclusive brand has been going strong and smashing boundaries for two years now, and fans can expect another celebration of all body types, genders, ages, and music. You can watch the show on Friday, Oct. 2 on Prime Video.

″It was a completely different process this year,'' Rihanna told People. ″We had to work around the challenges of COVID-19, keeping everyone safe, and their health at the top of our list. It forced us to figure out new ways to produce a show. We had to figure out ways to make this feel as visually enthusiastic as possible. I’m excited, and I’m proud of my team — we pulled it off."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're wondering what to expect from the Savage x Fenty show, alongside a very inclusive cast of models, there'll be performances by Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, and Roddy Ricch. But that's not all. Within the show, there will also be appearances from Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, and so many more. It's an even more stacked cast than Savage X Fenty's show last year, and it will even be the debut of Savage X Fenty's first men's capsule collection. Prepare yourself, because this year's show is sexier, darker, and more entrancing than last year's event.

Whatever Rihanna does, she does it impeccably, so missing out on the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show isn't an option. All you need to watch is an Amazon Prime subscription. You can also check out the lingerie brand's latest must-have items on Oct. 2.