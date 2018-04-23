When you and your boyfriend or girlfriend share the same group of friends, breaking up is bound to shake up the dynamic for everyone. It's a delicate situation that's not always easy to navigate. You don't want to put your friends in an uncomfortable position by forcing them to choose a side, but you shouldn't stay together solely for their sake, either. Once you do decide to end your romantic relationship, there are choices you'll have to make together as well as separately. The first step is figuring out how to tell mutual friends you broke up.

Above all, it's important to be honest. Let your friends know how much you value having them in your life. Make it clear that just because you and your ex are no longer together, that doesn't mean your other friendships have to end or even change. By stressing these points, you can potentially prevent your mutual friends from getting upset. If they do react poorly, gently remind them that while you did consider their feelings, ultimately you needed to do what was best for you and your happiness. Still nervous about breaking the news? Here's how to approach this difficult situation in the best possible way.

Do It In Person Giphy To avoid unnecessary gossip or unfounded rumors, do your best to share the news in person. While it might feel easier to drop a quick announcement in the group text, you don't want to be overwhelmed with a million questions and reactions all at once. Once you tell a few of your friends, the news will spread quickly. Make sure you prioritize the people you think would be most upset if they heard about the breakup from someone other than you. Sit down with those friends and be open to hearing their concerns. Then, reassure them as best you can, both during that conversation and through your actions over the weeks and months that follow.

Don't Ask Them To Take Sides Giphy Some of your friends will naturally drift toward either you or your ex, but let that be their choice. Don't badmouth your ex or demand that everyone choose you. Yes, you're probably closer to some of your friends than your ex is, and vice versa. It might be an easy decision for some of your friends to make, but do your best to express to them that you don't expect them to completely cut your ex out of their lives — even if you plan to do so. Know that you will have to sit out some parties and events that your ex will be at, but hopefully they'll make a few sacrifices too. In this kind of breakup, no one really wins — but that doesn't mean everyone has to lose.

Plan One-On-One Hangouts Giphy You'll likely need some time away from your ex in the immediate aftermath of the breakup. To prevent awkward group hangs, make plans to meet individual friends for lunch or a drink. Not only will this give you both a chance to process what happened, but it will also reinforce how importance their friendship is to you. By making your friends a priority right away, you can help ease any fears they might have of losing you to the breakup. Plus, spending time with just one or two friends at a time means you're less likely to accidentally cause drama or make your ex feel like you're "stealing" all of your mutual friends. Do make it a goal not to trash talk your ex or ask your friends too many questions about what your ex has been up to since the breakup. With mutual friends, it's probably best to steer clear of the subject altogether.