How To Stream The BBMAs On Sling TV So You Don't Miss A Single Second

The best part about any music awards show is always the live performances, and this year's Billboard Music Awards is absolutely stacked. Not only will Taylor Swift be delivering the debut live performance of her cheery new single "ME!," but the ceremony will also include performances from BTS, Ariana Grande, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Madonna, Kelly Clarkson, Ciara, and so many more. If you want to catch every star-studded second of the ceremony but don't have a TV, read on to find out how to stream the BBMAs on Sling TV to watch on your computer or smartphone.

These days, you do not need a TV to watch the buzziest awards show in real time. If you happen to have a cable login through Spectrum, Time Warner, DirecTV, or another cable company, then you can use that to livestream the Billboard Music Awards on NBC's website. But don't worry if you don't have a cable login — one of the best options for watching all your favorite shows live without a TV is Sling. Sling TV is a website and app that provides livestreaming access to channels of your choosing for a monthly rate. The price is relatively cheap, but if you just want to catch the Billboard Music Awards, you can also watch for free by using a free trial of Sling TV. The free trial lasts for a week before it starts charging you, so you can even enjoy a few days of free TV after the Billboard Music Awards before canceling if you choose to.

Of course, the other important thing to note is when to tune in. Once you have your streaming situation worked out, get ready to start watching the Billboard Music Awards on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 1. The ceremony is set to run for three hours, so it will conclude at about 11 p.m. ET.

Now that you know when and how you will be tuning into the Billboard Music Awards this year, let's go over all of the exciting performances and awards that you can look forward to. Kelly Clarkson will be returning for her second consecutive year as the show's host, and given how incredible her opening number was last year, you are definitely going to want to be sure to tune in right at 8 p.m. ET. As a refresher, Clarkson opened the 2018 Billboard Music Awards by singing a mega-medley of all the hit songs from the past year.

slaymeclarkson c: on YouTube

Kelly Clarkson will also be performing her new song "Broken & Beautiful" from her upcoming animated movie Ugly Dolls later in the show. And that is not the only performance to be excited about: BTS will be taking the stage with Halsey to perform their collaboration "Boy with Luv," Ariana Grande will give viewers a peek at her Sweetener Tour with a performance of "7 Rings," the Jonas Brothers will perform their new song "Sucker," and Taylor Swift will join Brendon Urie to deliver the live debut of their single "ME!"

The ceremony will also see Mariah Carey presented with the coveted Icon Award, along with winners announced for over 50 categories in musical achievement. The artist with the most nominations this year is Cardi B with 21, followed by Drake and Post Malone who both score 17 noms.

Watch all of the performances and find out who takes home the trophies when the Billboard Music Awards air on Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.