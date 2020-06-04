In response to protests over police brutality and injustice faced by the Black community, Warner Bros. is offering free streaming of the film Just Mercy for the month of June. According to a statement released by the studio, the movie is meant to serve as a resource for those who are interested in learning about systemic racism in the United States. Here's how to stream Just Mercy for free, for those who want to learn more.

Just Mercy was first released at the Toronto International Film festival in September 2019, and was brought to theatres in December of that year. The cast is stacked, featuring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Karan Kendrick and Brie Larson. But that's not why it should be required viewing. The movie is based on the novel of the same name, and it tells the real-life story about civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) as he helps Walter "Johnny D." McMillian (Foxx) — an Black man on death row for the 1986 murder of a white woman, Ronda Morrison — fight his wrongful conviction. In the film, Stevenson identifies Morrison's conviction was based upon flimsy evidence. In working on the case, Morrison identifies further wrongdoings in the trial, and fights to free his client.

The film's official website provides a list of streaming platforms and cable providers where the movie is available to watch for free, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube, Spectrum, and many more. The website also includes a statement from Warner Bros. about how Just Mercy can help educate viewers on the history of racial injustice in the judicial system:

We believe in the power of story. Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, Just Mercy will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the U.S. To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers, and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends, and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative, please visit EJI.org.

Visit justmercyfilm.com to see the full list of streaming and cable services offering Just Mercy for free in the month of June.