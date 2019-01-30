It's time to seas the day. Have you created your 2019 travel bucket list yet? Taking a cruise should be at the very top of that list. In my opinion, it's a travel experience that everyone should have at least once in their lifetime. Cruises provide the perfect opportunity to visit many destinations, all in one trip. You'll be cruising from one place to the next, with your swimsuit on and a piña colada in hand (if you're going someplace tropical, that is). Cruises are typically all-inclusive, so you can have a stress-free vacation. Before boarding, read this article to learn how to pack for a cruise in a carry-on.

So, you've booked your cruise, and you're counting down the days until your departure. Now it's time to plan for the big day! You're probably wondering how you can pack light for a cruise without sacrificing those cute outfits that you bought. Packing light is always the way to go, because you'll have less baggage to worry about.

It may seem daunting at first, but you can use a few strategies to make the most out of the space you have. You're on vacation, so you don't want to be weighed down by heavy baggage — both literally and figuratively. Keep reading for some incredible packing tips to join #teamcarryononly.

1 Plan Your Outfits Out In Advance volurol/Fotolia When you plan your outfits ahead of time, you're less likely to under-pack and overpack. Consider choosing a color scheme ahead of time, and try to pack multi-purpose clothing. Create a list and ensure that you have everything you need ahead of time. You'll thank yourself when you're on the cruise ship.

2 Bring A Personal Item mooshny/Fotolia You have the opportunity to fly with both a carry-on bag and a personal item. This means that you can still have a backpack or purse to bring onboard, in addition to your standard carry-on bag. Take advantage of this personal item allowance and store your valuables inside. This will give you more space for clothing in your carry-on bag.

3 Pack Lightweight Clothing Milles Studio/Stocksy The great thing about going on a cruise is that you might be visiting warm weather destinations. This means that you can limit your luggage to lightweight clothing. It's a lot easier to pack swimsuits than bulky sweaters or jackets. Take advantage of this by limiting the amount of jackets, sweaters, and jeans that you pack. Instead, stick to your favorite bikinis, sundresses, and T-shirts.

4 Use Packing Cubes Lea Jones/Stocksy Packing cubes are a total lifesaver when it comes to packing light. You can purchase compression packing cubes to make room for more clothing. They'll also help you keep your clothing organized into different categories when you're packing and unpacking! (Trust me — you'll never pack the same after you use packing cubes.)

5 Roll Your Clothing Lea Jones/Stocksy When you pack in a carry-on bag only, roll your clothes very tightly and stack them together to save room. When you roll your clothes instead of folding them, you can easily make room for more clothing. This is an easy trick to use for any trip, but it's especially useful when packing for a cruise.