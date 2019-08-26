One of the realest things I have ever seen in a TV show was in the first episode of Master of None. In it, Aziz Ansari’s character is hooking up with someone when the condom breaks, and next thing they know they're on the way to a pharmacy to pick up some emergency contraceptives. It was refreshingly honest because when you are with a partner with a penis, it’s important to remember that mistakes can happen, and so is knowing what to do to not get pregnant after he came inside you accidentally.

Maybe the condom broke. Or maybe you're using the pull-out method and your partner wasn't able to withdraw in time. (If you use this birth control method, be careful: According to Planned Parenthood, it's only 78 percent effective, which means one in five people using this method will likely get pregnant. Those odds aren't great.) No matter what happened, the key here is to think carefully about your next steps. If you move relatively quickly, you can access emergency contraceptives, which can help reduce your risk of becoming pregnant.

As stressful as this may be, try not to panic. You're not the first person who's found themselves in this situation and you won’t be the last. Let's get moving.

Get The Morning-After Pill

If you look on the internet, there is plenty of misinformation out there about how not to get pregnant after your partner accidentally ejaculates in you, but here's the real deal: If you want to prevent a pregnancy after birth control fail, you need to go to the pharmacy, medical center, or Planned Parenthood to get your hands on a morning-after pill.

You have up to 120 hours (five days) after unprotected sex to take Plan B, which will lower your chance of getting pregnancy by 78 to 89 percent — if your BMI is less than 25.

Plan B has been shown to be less effective with a higher BMI, but that does not mean that folks with a BMI above 25 don't have options. According to Julia Huff, a women's health nurse practitioner at New York University, Plan B is "much less effective in people who have a BMI over 25, which is the majority of Americans for sure." In that case, she suggests asking your gynecologist for a prescription for ella (ulipristal acetate). “[It] is believed to be effective in people up to a BMI of 35," explained Huff.

If you're afraid to take any form of emergency contraception because your choice is not to terminate any pregnancy (it's all about choice, folks), board-certified gynecologist, Dr. Rupal Juran tells Elite Daily there is nothing to worry about because it works by preventing not ending a pregnancy. “By delaying ovulation, you can minimize the chances of the sperm fertilizing the egg, and this is how pregnancy is prevented. The morning-after pill does not cause abortion,” she explains. Pregnancy does not occur immediately after sex. In fact, it can take up to six days for the sperm to reach the egg. Plan B stops this from happening at all by keeping your ovary from releasing an egg. In other words, you're just hitting pause on your ovulation.

It is important to note that the morning after pill does have some side effects that users can find uncomfortable, says Dr. Juran. They include “irregular bleeding, cramping and nausea.”

Get A Copper IUD

Another form of emergency contraceptive conveniently doubles as a long-lasting method of of birth control: when a copper IUD (like ParaGard) is inserted by a health care provider within 120 hours (five days) of having unprotected sex, it reduces your risk of pregnancy now and in the future. "It is more effective than any of the pill options at any weight,” says Dr. Duran.

As Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D. and host of the Drive Him Wild With Pleasure video course previously explained to Elite Daily, "...[the copper IUD] is inserted by a medical practitioner into the uterus and the copper changes the way the sperm cells move to reduce the likelihood of their making it to the egg." Unlike an oral emergency contraceptive, a copper IUD works by triggering your immune system to prevent pregnancy. And according to Planned Parenthood, it's the most effective form of birth control available and can be used for up to 12 years.

It's time to take charge of your reproductive health. You can do this by making sure that you have reliable birth control — plus a backup. Start by getting on the pill or getting an IUD. Also, make sure you have plenty of condoms on you at all times and stashed near anywhere future sexy times may occur.