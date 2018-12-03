While being nice is appropriate in some scenarios, there are times where you don’t have to worry about it and you can just be blunt. “If your ex doesn't deserve your kindness (ie. they were abusive, etc.), then don't worry about being nice and simply tell them that you haven't forgiven them and you therefore have no desire to see them,” says Gordon.

You can also ditch the diplomatic route if you ex is not taking no for and answer, says Dorell. “If you say ‘no’ a couple times and in a couple different ways and they are still pushing back, this shows you that they do not respect your boundaries — or you,” she explains. “It’s all about their agenda and getting something that they want. If you were very clear that you don't want to get back together or don’t want to entertain that that it's absolutely OK to block them. So block them on your cell phone, just shut it down. Block their email address just so that message is clear that you are not going to tolerate a boundary violation.“

Most importantly, you have to prioritize your safely over being nice. Period. “If you ever feel unsafe then it’s totally appropriate to bring in the authorities,” Dorell says. “If you can, get a restraining order. Hopefully will never get to that point but you have to take care of yourself.”

Ultimately, the decision just comes down to self-care. What is the best response to your ex that will most protect your emotional and physical well-being? In most cases, being firm but cordial is fine, but only if they respect that tone. If not, like I said before, you don't owe them anything, including being nice and friendly. Remember, they are an ex for a reason. So, take care of you, and keep on living your best post-breakup life.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.