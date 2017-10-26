How To Make Multiple Stops On Uber If You're Driving Around With Your Friends

The last thing you want to worry about on Oct. 31 is how you and your crew are going to get around on Halloween night (or any night, really). You already know that ride-sharing is the way to go, but now there are even more perks when you choose to Uber to your destinations. Read on to learn how to make multiple stops on Uber so your night goes off without a hitch.

According to an email sent from Uber to Elite Daily, the ride-sharing company will now offer a feature that easily allows you to add multiple stops to your destination in the app. You can enter up to three total stops, which is helpful to make sure that you don't forget anyone for your squad's night out. It's simple, too. All you have to do is add the addresses (using the handy "plus sign" button at the top) and your final destination — and then request your ride. Don't stress if someone bails on the night out; you can always make real-time updates by removing or adding stops while you ride.

That sounds a lot easier than begging your Uber driver to pick up your friend on the way to dinner, and then kinda sorta directing them there. Now, all you have to do is enter their address, and you're there.

Uber even provided this handy video showing the new multiple locations feature in action, and you can watch it in full here, or see it below.

Uber on YouTube

You'll notice that the horse head didn't have to shout any muffled directions to the Uber driver, and that's because once the locations are put into the Uber app, the driver is automatically given directions to each stop.

That'll come in handy when it's the crack of dawn and you're ride-sharing with your besties to the airport to head south of the border for your annual girls' weekend. The last thing you want to do when you're on your way to a 6 a.m. flight is speak intelligible words, let alone give specific directions to Sarah's apartment. With the new multiple destinations feature in the Uber app, you won't have to do either.

Keep in mind, though, that this extremely helpful feature doesn't turn your Uber driver into your personal chauffeur for the entire night. Uber reminds you to remember to keep the stops at the multiple destinations down to three minutes or less. That means no last minute outfit try-on sessions at your bestie's house, which is the stop right before the party.

If you plan on utilizing this new feature as you flit about on Halloween, you can also use the new Halloween Compliments feature to let your driver know what a great job they did wrangling your entire Stranger Things squad as you made your way to the Halloween party.

So, let's say your driver easily navigates around road closures that were put up for the Zombie 5K. You can give him or her the "Expert Navigation" badge to thank them for keeping you out of The Upside Down. If your driver is coming in hot with the tunes and introduces you to new spooky sounds other than the Monster Mash and Thriller, you can show your gratitude by making sure that you leave him or her the "Awesome Music" badge because nothing gets the night going like the perfect soundtrack.

So, if you're someone who stresses over the little things, you can now let Uber do all the legwork for you — and you can just enjoy a night out with your friends.

