One of your favorite childhood snacks is being pulled from grocery store shelves across the country. Pepperidge Farm announced that four varieties of their beloved Goldfish snacks are being recalled over fears of salmonella. Before you reach for another bite of the fish-shaped crackers, check your pantry. Not all varieties are included in the retraction, so here's how to know if your Goldfish Crackers were part of the recall.

Pepperidge Farm announced the recall on Monday, July 23, after a supplier notified the company that one of the ingredients used to produce Goldfish Crackers may contain salmonella. According to Pepperidge Farm, the whey powder used to season several types of the popular crunchy snack is under recall from its manufacturer. Pepperidge Farm decided to withdrawal four kinds of its Goldfish Crackers that were exposed to the possibly tainted whey powder. These are the following items under recall:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

While no sicknesses have currently been reported, Pepperidge Farm is advising consumers not to eat the recalled Goldfish. The flavors of Goldfish that are under recall were sold in a variety of different packaging types including single-serve snack packs, fold-over, and resealable bags ranging in size from 6 ounces to 11 ounces, as well as 40-ounce cartons. The sell-by dates vary depending on the packaging and flavor, but most of the dates start in Nov. 2018 and extend through April 2019. Pepperidge Farm developed a chart of the recalled Goldfish products to help determine if your snacks are included in the recall.

The commercial baking company, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, is offering a refund to anyone who purchased any of these items. Patrons may return the recalled items to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Pepperidge Farm for reimbursement.

Goldfish Crackers isn't the only popular snack to get caught up in a salmonella recall. On Saturday, July 21, the Food and Drug Administration announced that certain assortments of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits may also be possibly contaminated with the bacteria due to tainted whey powder. The Ritz Cracker recall includes a variety of sizes, packing options and used-by dates, so now is a good time to rid your pantry of the recalled snacks. The FDA advises customers not to eat any of the recalled Ritz Cracker products and contact the company for more information about the product retraction.

According to the FDA, exposure to salmonella can bring on unpleasant ailments like fever, abdominal pain, nausea, and more. Symptoms can last anywhere between four to seven days, according to FoodSafety.gov. Salmonella, a bacteria oftentimes responsible for food poisoning, can be especially difficult for those with developing or weakened immune systems like children or elderly people.

While these recalls are labeled as voluntary, it is always a good idea to heed their warnings and toss the items in the trash (but make sure to get your refund first). You can never be too careful, especially when it comes to your health.