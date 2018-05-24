We found a new hobby that we’re both crazy about and now most of our dates are just doing the hobby. We’re having a blast.

—/u/chveya_

If you're really feeling like your relationship is getting a little boring, I would take solace in the words of wisdom from the ladies who said maybe being bored isn't such a bad thing. Unless it's killing you inside. In which case you should probably do something or leave! Don't forget leaving is always an option.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!