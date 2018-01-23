How To Get Tickets To Britney Spears' Tour If You Want A Piece Of Her

Yes, you're reading that title correctly. Britney Spears is going on tour and my teenage self is losing her mind. I still have her CDs sitting in a folder somewhere decorated with glitter and stickers. I've written, "It's Jamie, b*tch," on more than one napkin. All of my friends who have seen her perform in Las Vegas have said it's like dying and going to 90's heaven. Now, she's taking her show on the literal road. Here's how to get tickets to Britney Spears' Piece Of Me world tour if you think you can handle it.

"Limited" tickets for the North American shows will go on sale Jan. 26, but fans can hop onto her website, britneyspears.com, to purchase general seating tickets beginning Saturday, Jan. 27. You can also follow the link on Brit's Twitter tour announcement to her ticketing page.

The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement about the tour and says she'll "see you guys this summer."

Honestly? This is the perfect time for her to hit the road. Spears' wildly successful run in Las Vegas is coming to an end, and it's a great opportunity for her to branch out and visit her global fans. Spears announced the end of her Vegas show in a sweet statement with E! News. She said,

As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing... I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.

Spears also shared her final Vegas dates on Instagram with the caption, "Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard."

During her time in Sin City, Spears won a series of Las Vegas awards including Best Resident Performer/Headliner, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party. According to E! News, her show also grossed $100 million during its four-year residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in ticket sales.

Honestly? We should have seen this coming. Spears' manager Larry Rudolph first mentioned the possibility of a tour during an interview with The Las Vegas Review-Journal last year when he was discussing where Spears would take her show next. Rudolph said it "could be conceivably anywhere," and joked, "We could have it at the needle on the top of the Stratosphere, and do the bungee jump afterward."

He added,

Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward. She might tour, she might work on a new album. It's too early to talk specifics about anything.

Well, it looks like the specifics have been sorted out.

Now that the tour dates are official, fans are full-on freaking out.

The tour kicks off this July in Washington, D.C., and wraps up at the end of August in London.

To pick your show at a city near you, check out all of the released dates below and dust off your hot pink thongs, because this is the real deal.

Piece Of Me tour dates and locations:

7/12/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

7/13/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

7/15/18 Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT

7/17/18 Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, PA Sands

7/19/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ

7/20/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ

7/23/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

7/24/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

7/27/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/28/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/29/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

8/4/18 Brighton Pride in Brighton, UK

8/6/18 Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

8/8/18 Smukfest in Skanderborg, Denmark

8/10/18 Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway

8/11/18 Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden

8/13/18 Sparkassenpark in Monchengladbach, Germany

8/15/18 Sportspaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

8/17/18 Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, UK

8/18/18 Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK

8/20/18 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

8/22/18 SSE Hydro in Glasgow, UK

8/24/18 O2 Arena in London, England

Yas, Britney. Yas.

