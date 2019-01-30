How do you eat your Oreos? Personally, I twist them open, eat the cream first, then bite into the cookies after. My husband, on the other hand, bites right into the cookie like a tiny, chocolate-flavored sandwich. Whichever way you choose to enjoy your Oreo, though, the goal remains the same: Maximize the flavor of the sweet filling, because TBH, that's the best part. Now, imagine you could eliminate the cookie, bottle up the flavor, add some moisturizing ingredients, and slather it directly onto your lips. Well, now that there's an actual Oreo "Stuff" lip balm, you can do just that.

The lip balm is just one of the many limited-edition items created in collaboration with Oreo as part of a month-long promotion. Other collabs include a pair of Terez Oreo-print leggings, an Oreo Xbox One, an iRobot Roomba vacuum printed with Oreo cookies, and so much more. The "Stuf Inside" promotion will start on Feb. 4 and continue through the month leading up to National Oreo Day. For those of you who hope to celebrate the "holiday" with a tall glass of milk and a handful of Oreo cookies, National Oreo Day is on March 6 — so do yourself a favor and mark your calendars!

As part of the "Stuf Inside" promotion, there will be a new item introduced every day from Feb. 4 through March 6. But there's a catch. You can't buy the items; you can only win them. Go to The Stuf Inside website and sign up for email updates, as you'll get an update when the promotion is up and running. Then, you can visit the website on a phone or tablet to scan an actual Oreo cookie. This will reveal an animated Oreo on your screen, which you’ll twist open to see if you’ve won the prize of the day.

You can enter once every day from Feb. 4 to March 6, with new prizes offered each day. Entering multiple times will increase your chances of winning the grand prize, which is a trip for two to New York City to see the Broadway musical Waitress. If I were you, I'd stock up on packs of Oreos STAT!

Courtesy of Oreo

But if the Oreo 'Stuf' lip balm is the item you have your heart most set on, it will be the prize presented on Feb. 15. In other words, this is the day you want to scan your Oreo and hope for the winning animation. The cookie-printed tube and formula that smells and tastes like the best part of an Oreo (I'm talking about the cream "stuf," obviously) was created in collaboration with Taste Beauty, the flavor-centric beauty brand that boasts licensing partnerships with major brands like Mountain Dew, Lucky Charms, Laffy Taffy, Blow Pop, Butterfinger, Pepsi, and so many more.

So mark your calenders, ask your mom to remind you, do what you have to do to ensure that you'll be ready to play on Feb. 15 — because again, you can't buy this lip balm. You have to win it!