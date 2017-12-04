How To Get Free Cookies On National Cookie Day To Give Your Week A Sweet Start

With the holiday season in full swing, your sweet treat consumption has probably increased a bit. Cookies, in particular, seem to be a big hit in the month of December, and there is even a day set aside to celebrate them. Monday, Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day, and you can celebrate in the best way possible when you learn how to get free cookies on National Cookie Day.

You've probably come to accept the new normal of hearing about a different "holiday" every day of the year, but sometimes the ridiculousness of it can be offset by the opportunity to score some free food. National Cookie Day is as good an excuse as any to get on board with the daily holiday trend. You won't even have to scour the web to find out which establishments are participating in this holiday because there are so many options from which to choose, according to USA Today.

Now, the different deals vary a bit in terms of what you'll be getting, but you'll be happy to hear that there are some places where you can get a totally free cookie — no strings attached.

Great American Cookies

At participating Great American Cookies locations, you can receive one free original chocolate chip cookie on Dec. 4. There is a limit of one cookie per customer, so you can save room to snag some other deals, too. You can check here to find a Great American Cookies location near you.

Happy National Cookie Day! It's our favorite day of the year! (And Santa's second favorite 😉) Today only, at participating locations, receive one FREE Regular Original Chocolate Chip Cookie. Available at participating locations, while supplies last. No purchase necessary https://t.co/KUBLAUkiRT — (@gr8amcookies) #

Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip‎

Participating Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip‎ locations are offering one free regular cookie per customer on Dec. 4. There is no purchase necessary, so find your closest café, and treat yourself to a free cookie.

Mrs. Fields

This deal is a time-sensitive one, but if you're one of the first 400 customers at your local Mrs. Fields location, you can score a free regular-sized chocolate chip cookie. Hurry and find your closest store here, so you can be the big winner on National Cookie Day.

Hot Box Cookies

Want a free chocolate chip cookie on #nationalcookieday? Retweet this post and show this to your cashier on Monday 12/4 to claim your freebie! #hotboxcookies #freecookie #lawrence #stl #como #claytonmo https://t.co/S18sqSfaI8 https://t.co/9bI5tswRQh — (@hotboxcookies) #

Cookie fans in Missouri and Kansas can get their hands on free treat by retweeting this tweet posted on the Hot Box Cookies Twitter page. If you retweet the post and show it to the cashier on Dec. 4, you'll get a free chocolate chip cookie.

Insomnia Cookies

Celebrate #NationalCookieDay with a free traditional cookie with any purchase made in-store! https://t.co/PZFnhl9Jb5 🍪🍪 — (@insomniacookies) #

The cookie chain will give you one free traditional cookie with any in-store purchase on Dec. 4. Insomnia Cookies has 123 locations nationwide, and you can find your closest one here. You can choose from nine flavors — including chocolate chunk and double chocolate chunk — for your free cookie.

Cinnabon

It's our 32nd birthday! Celebrate with the #CookieBonBite 🎉 Equal parts bon, cookie, and awesome - buy one and get an 8 oz @fairlife while supplies last. https://t.co/2NzeOjXZ5T — (@cinnabon) #

The cinnamon roll chain is introducing a new confection on Dec. 4, and it's called a Cookie BonBite. The new treat is a mini cinnamon roll stuffed inside a cookie. Yeah, I'll give you a minute to take that all in. When you buy the new Cookie BonBite on Dec. 4, you'll get a free 8-ounce Fairlife bottle of milk to wash it down.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is giving you 50% off for 4 days to celebrate National Cookie Day https://t.co/9kg2Xxdvls — (@time) #

The grocery chain has had a deal going at their in-store cookie bar since Dec. 1. National Cookie Day is the last day to get 50 percent off at the Whole Foods cookie bar, so make sure you stop by while you're loading up on groceries for the week. The deal is on at all U.S. Whole Foods locations.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

If you're looking to add a sweet treat to your lunch break, then Penn Station East Coast Subs is where you want to go. The sandwich chain is giving away one free chocolate chunk cookie bite with the purchase of any sandwich on Monday, Dec. 4.

Now that you know where to score a free cookie on Dec. 4, you might want to know who to thank for this treat of a day. According to Days Of The Year, Matt Nader created National Cookie Day in 1987. Nader, who founded the Blue Chip Cookie Company claimed it would be "a fun thing to do" — sounds fun (and delicious) to me.

Thankfully, National Cookie Day caught on, and now Dec. 4 is the best day to score sweet deals on your favorite classic dessert.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.