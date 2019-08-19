On Thursday, Aug. 8, Glow Recipe launched their brand new Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask, an enhanced anti-aging version of their OG Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask. The new mask contains encapsulated retinol, which means the retinol is wrapped in soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. That way, you can still get the same powerful results that you usually do from retinol, without the harsh side effects like dry skin and irritation. To celebrate the new launch, Glow Recipe has teamed up with Dirty Lemon for a cross-promotional giveaway featuring the new Avocado Retinol Sleeping Mask and Dirty Lemon's +Retinol. If you're wondering how to get a free Glow Recipe Avocado Sleeping Mask and a case of Dirty Lemon's +Retinol, then pay close attention, because you can score either of them for free.

If you're looking to get your retinol fix in not one, but two different ways, then lucky for you, there are two ways to get these two products for free. On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the first 50 customers to purchase the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask on GlowRecipe.com will get a free case of Dirty Lemon +Retinol. (There are six waters in a case.) On that same day, you can opt to head over to DirtyLemon.com, where the first 50 customers to order a case of the +Retinol will get the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask for free. A win-win either way!

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

If you needed a push to convince you try beauty products containing retinol, consider now your chance. Not only are both of these products gentle yet effective, but you're saving almost $50 by participating in this giveaway.

Of course, if retinol sounds like a pretty intense ingredient to use (you're not wrong) and the potential irritation has you a little scared, allow me to give you some background. Retinol is known for reducing fine lines, wrinkles, skin discoloration, and even helping with acne when used in skincare. Unfortunately, because the ingredient is pretty strong, it's become known for some less-than-pleasant side effects when you first begin to incorporate it into your skincare routine, like stinging, peeling, excessive dry skin, and redness. However, when used in tandem with moisturizing and soothing ingredients or products, you can combat these irritating side effects and still get all the benefits of the ingredient.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe/Ruben Baghdasaryan

Enter: Glow Recipe's new Avocado Melt Retinol Mask and Dirty Lemon's +Retinol, designed to give you the effective results, without the side effects. To use the new mask, you simply apply it to your skin after cleansing, wear as you sleep throughout night, and rinse in the morning. Then, proceed with your normal morning skincare routine.

As for how Dirty Lemon's ingestible retinol works, the +Retinol features "pro-retinols," a milder form of vitamin A that turns into retinoic acid, which promotes cell turnover. The ingredient is combined with a blend of pineapple juice, hibiscus, cherry, ginger, and pomegranate for a sweet, fruity taste that. It's important to note that the brand only recommends one water a day, as one drink contains the daily recommended dosage of Vitamin A.

If you love skincare, tasty drinks, and free products, then be sure to head to GlowRecipe.com and DirtyLemon.com ASAP on Wednesday, Aug. 21 to be one of the first 50 customers to purchase either product to get the other one for free.