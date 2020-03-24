Perhaps it's because of the extra steps they require or their intimidating, pointy appearance, but hair diffusers have been a slept-on beauty tool for far too long. However, thanks to TikTokker @moothless and her curl diffusing tutorial, diffusers have finally been given the clout they deserve. The video, which has racked up over 2 million likes on the app, details an easy way to achieve huge, defined, glorious curls with just a few products, a blow dryer, and a hair diffuser. Here's how to do the viral TikTok curl diffusing hair tutorial to create flouncy curls that'll stay in place, even when you're practicing the most cardio-intensive TikTok dance challenges.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Popular TikToker @moothless starts her video with wet hair and a big handful of African Pride Olive Miracle Leave-in Conditioner ($12, Amazon), before promptly encouraging viewers to channel the energy of rapper, Yo Gotti, when applying the leave-in conditioner by "[raking] that sh*t through your hair." After applying the leave-in conditioner all over her head, she flips her hair upside down and applies Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Moroccan Sleek Oil Treatment ($6, Garnier Fructis) in a similar process. Once the oil's in, @moothless sections out her hair and gently brushes it out. The type of brush doesn't matter, she explains. It can be "a paddle brush, a Denman brush, an 'I don't give a 'f*ck" brush'" — this step is just meant to evenly distribute the product throughout your hair.

After she's finished brushing, @moothless moves onto a key player: hair gel. She scoops out a handful of Eco Style Professional Olive Styling Gel ($3, Target) and cautions viewers not to use the rake method from the previous steps. Instead, she introduces the masterful technique known as the "CLUMP!" She grabs the ends of her strands and scrunches the gel in an upward motion toward her roots, so it "holds your curls" and your fingers won't disrupt their natural wave.

After the clumping is complete, @moothless preps her blow dryer by attaching her diffuser and setting it to high heat and high fan. As she gently dries her hair, she suggests not to touch your hair with the tool at first, but simply dry around your head to "let the gel set." Once that's happened, she angles the diffuser on her roots and gently massages her scalp before instructing viewers to "do that thing you've seen in every video with curls." She places the diffuser at the bottom of her hair and moves the blow dryer "up, up, up" her strands, effectively diffusing her curls to create bouncy, voluminous ringlets.

